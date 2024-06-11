Paper Dyes Market to Reach USD 1.38 Billion by 2031 Driven by Rise in Demand for Paper Dyes by Various Industry
"Coloring Excellence: Navigating the Paper Dyes Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Sustainable Paper Production."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Paper Dyes Market size at USD 1.1 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 2.80% to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2031.
The packaging sector's rapid growth, driven by international trade and the expanding paper industry in developing countries like India and China, is boosting the demand for paper dyes. E-commerce and retail's need for paper packaging, alongside the global plastic ban, further fuels this demand, as seen in the adoption by food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato.
For instance, in July 2023, Mondi invested in expanding its paper packaging production capacity in India to cater to the growing demand.
Additionally, the rising demand for paper dyes in printing and writing for publications supports market growth. However, challenges such as unstable raw material prices, increasing digitization, and stringent environmental regulations may hinder the global paper dyes market's expansion.
The major key players are BASF, dystar, Synthesia, KEMIRA OYJ, Archroma, Keystone Aniline, Atul Ltd, Vipul Organics, Standard Colors, Axyntis Group, and other key players are mentioned in the final report.
Segment Analysis
By Type: The Direct Dyes segment is expected to retain the leading market share at over 40% in 2023 due to the wide usage of in alkaline dyeing baths. By Application, Packaging & board segment is projected to hold the largest share at over 35% in 2023. This is attributed to the affordability of paper-based packaging, which facilitates the storage and transportation of various products. By Form, the Liquid segment dominated the global paper dyes market in 2023 with the highest market share of over 50%. Liquid paper dyes excel over powder dyes, offering precise shades, optimal depth, and superior fastness features.
By Type
Sulphur Dyes
Acid Dyes
Basic Dyes
Direct Dyes
By Form
Liquid Form
Powder Form
By Application
Packaging & Board
Writing & Printing
Tissues
Coated Paper
Others
Competitive Insights
Competition in this market is fragmented due to numerous vendors. Key players are pursuing joint ventures and mergers to gain a competitive edge. Others focus on introducing innovative products to increase market revenue. The primary goal is to secure a significant market position and generate substantial revenue. For instance, In January 2022, Ahlstrom-Munksjö unveiled the EcoJetTM Transfer S Series, designed for digital transfer printing. These high-quality papers offer superior resolution, rapid ink drying, and excellent ink acceptance, ideal for hard surface image transfers, providing cost and time efficiencies compared to traditional methods.
Recent Developments
February 2022: Huhtamaki introduced sustainable paper food packaging solutions for e-commerce and food delivery markets.
October 2023: Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd. (SNCL), a prominent manufacturer of specialty chemicals, produces downstream derivatives of Nitrobenzene with applications spanning various industries including performance chemicals, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, dyes, and plastic additives.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Paper Dyes Market
The conflict in Ukraine has further destabilized the global paper industry's already fragile supply chain, impacting the market for paper dyes. This disruption arises from various factors, including sanctions on Russia and disruptions in Ukraine limiting the availability of raw materials and dyes. With Russia being a significant energy exporter, the war has led to heightened oil prices, increasing production costs for petroleum-based paper dyes. Additionally, logistical challenges have arisen, making the transportation of dyes worldwide more difficult and costly. Consequently, these factors have contributed to rising prices and potential shortages of paper dyes.
Regional Analysis
The Asia Pacific region is set to dominate the global paper dyes market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, holding the largest market share. This dominance is driven by the growing production of dyestuffs for paper consumption and rising per capita disposable income in the region. Increased awareness of the benefits of paper in packaging and cardboard is expected to further boost market growth. Additionally, the global economic slowdown has prompted many established manufacturers to develop production facilities in the Asia Pacific, making it a strategic location for paper dye manufacturers and increasing sales in the region.
Key Takeaways:
The global paper dyes market is poised for significant growth, driven by increased awareness of hygienic conditions, which is boosting the demand for tissue paper worldwide.
Strategic partnerships, collaborations, product launch and developments are crucial for securing parts, components, and expertise.
Key players in the global paper dyes market include BASF, Archroma, Atul Ltd., Axyntis Group, Cromatos, KEMIRA OYJ and other prominent market players.
The Asia Pacific region will likely maintain its dominance due to its flexible packaging industry worldwide.
