June 11, 2024 Tulfo holds first consultative meeting as new Public Services Committee Chairperson Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo, as the new Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, convened various government agencies in a first consultative meeting in the Senate yesterday (June 10) to discuss several issues and concerns involving transportation, telecomunications and utilities and franchises. For one, they discussed the current upimplementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) of the Department of Transportation (DOTr). Tulfo questioned the plan to import modern jeepney units from China instead of dealing with local manufacturers who can make said jeepneys at a lower cost. Tulfo also advised DOTr to change and improve their system to reduce congestion and other road problems. In speaking with the leadership of MRT-3, Tulfo expressed concern over the frequent train breakdowns and other maintenance issues of elevators and escalators in various stations. The Senator from Isabela and Davao likewise underscored the need to replace the current MRT-3 maintenance service provider, Sumitomo Corporation, with better provider to avoid more problems involving MRT-3. Meanwhile, Sen. Tulfo reminded the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to ensure that no more passenger boats would sink during his term as Public Services Chairperson. He also obliged them to implement stricter monitoring and sea worthiness inspections before allowing boats to sail, noting that there should be sufficient availability of life vests and life boats for their passengers. Sen. Idol also took time to discuss the problems he sees with VIP chartered planes that do not anymore go through rigorous screening process in the airport. In here, he is worried that passengers could smuggle contrabands in and out of the country that's why he promised to support the budget of the DOTr to build processing centers in airports for said airplanes. After dismissing said meeting, Tulfo asked each agency present to submit their respective accomplishments and assessmnt reports to his office so that he could study them and pass an appropriate policy. Tulfo, pinulong ang iba't ibang ahensya bilang bagong Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services Nagpatawag si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo, bilang bagong Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Public Services, ng kauna-unahang consultative meeting sa Senado kahapon (June 10) kasama ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno upang talakayin ang mga isyu sa sektor ng transportasyon, telekomunikasyon at utilities and franchises. Isa sa mga natalakay ang kasalukuyang implementasyon ng Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) na kung saan kinuwestiyon ni Sen. Idol ang planong pag-aangkat ng modern units ng jeepney mula pa sa China imbes na magpagawa sa mga local manufacturers sa mas mababang halaga. Kaya imbes na itulak ang jeepney phaseout, iminungkahi ni Sen. Tulfo sa DOTr na baguhin ang kanilang sistema para mabawasan ang congestion at iba pang problema sa kalsada. Tinawag naman ni Sen. Tulfo ang atensiyon ng pamunuan ng MRT-3 dahil sa madalas na pagkasira ng mga tren, maging ng mga elevators at escalators sa mga istasyon nito. Hinimok niya ang ahensya na palitan na ang kasulukuyang maintenance service provider ng MRT-3 na Sumitomo Corporation para maiwasan na ang kapalpakan na nagpapasakit sa mga commuters. Samantala, pinaalalahanan ni Sen. Tulfo ang Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) at Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) na dapat ay wala nang lulubog na pampasaherong bangka sa kanyang termino bilang Public Services Chairperson. Inobliga niya rin sila na ipatupad ang stricter monitoring at sea worthiness inspections bago pumalaot ang mga ito. Dito ay dapat magkaroon ng sapat na availability ng life vest at life boats para sa kanilang mga pasahero Isiniwalat din ni Sen. Idol ang mga nakita niyang problema sa mga VIP chartered planes kung saan maaaring magpuslit ang mga pasahero nito ng contrabands papasok at palabas ng bansa. Nangako si Sen. Idol na susuportahan niya ang pagdagdag ng budget sa Department of Transportation (DoTr) upang magtayo ng processing centers sa mga paliparan para nasabing eroplano para maiwasan ito. Sa huli, inatasan ni Sen. Tulfo ang bawat ahensyang dumalo na magsumite ng kani-kanilang mga accomplishment at assessment reports sa susunod na pagdinig upang mapag-aralan niya ang mga ito at makapagpasa ng nararapat na polisiya.