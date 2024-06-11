‘Greg’s Going to Rehab’ Announces Cast for Coming-of-Age Comedy/Drama
Production to Begin in St. Louis, Led by Writer/Director Chris Lawing
Nothing I've written before is based in a world I know better than struggles of drug addiction, teenage ennui, 80's culture and subsequent recovery.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mercury Films, a digital cinema production company, today announced its top cast for Greg’s Going to Rehab, a coming-of-age comedy/drama featuring Cameron Mann (Mare of Easttown, Eddington), Saylor Bell Curda (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Walker) and Jack Falahee (How to Get Away with Murder, Mercy Street), with Dot-Marie Jones (Bros, Glee) and Jim Beaver (Deadwood, Supernatural).
— Chris Lawing
In the film, Greg Walker is a sixteen-year-old metalhead on a mission to see the concert of a lifetime - Ozzy/Metallica. But his failing grades, disappointed parents, excessive partying, and an angry senior could derail that plan. The solution? A quick stint in rehab so he can dodge the senior, get his parents off his back and get out in time for the show.
“Nothing I've written before is based in a world I know better than struggles of drug addiction, teenage ennui, 80's culture and subsequent recovery. As a recovering alcoholic with 36 years of sobriety, I have an intense understanding of the world and journey of Greg,” said writer/director Chris Lawing.
Set in the angsty teen environment of 80s metal and rock, ‘Greg’s Going to Rehab’ will immerse viewers in the personal lives and drama facing its characters, from high school to a rehab facility and, of course, a metal concert.
“Coupled with decades of experience as a filmmaker and writer, I've crafted a coming-of-age story that I hope will be entertaining, engaging and appealing to many audiences,” continued Lawing.
Casting is by Lauren Bass & Jordan Bass (Wind River, Annabelle). Mann is represented by Innovative Artists and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Bell Curda is represented by Buchwald and Curtis Management. Filming will take place in St. Louis, Missouri in June.
Gravitas Ventures is releasing another Mercury Films production, the crime thriller/drama Penitentia, on June 18th.
