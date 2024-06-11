Enchantika Studios Launches Freemium Art Model
Enchantika Studios launches Modern Art magazine and provides a fresh take on art accessibility.
Imagine being able to browse through a magazine, spot a piece of original art that you have to have, and then immediately being able to download it for less than a penny”MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enchantika Studios announced the launch of its new subscription magazine, "Enchantika Studios MODERN ART Magazine." This innovative publication uses a freemium model, offering a free, view-only edition and a premium subscription that allows the instant download of high-resolution images displayed for $20 per year. The company co-founder said that he hopes this approach will further democratize access to high-quality contemporary art for everyone.
— Joe DiDonato | Co-Founder
“Imagine being able to browse through a magazine, spot a piece of original art that you have to have, and then immediately being able to download it for less than a penny,” commented Joe DiDonato, Co-Founder of Enchantika Studios. He went on to say that Enchantika Studios’ vision starts with its first subscription issue, released in June 2024.
In the free version, readers can click on the images and be immediately directed to a website where they can view them in more detail and purchase them for $5 or less. The free version is available here: https://heyzine.com/flip-book/EnchantikaArtworld-June2024, and you can subscribe to it at www.EnchantikaStudios.com.
In the subscription version of the magazine, the company said that the reader will be able to instantly download all the images by simply clicking on a piece of artwork. All variations of that image are available for download and included as part of the subscription model. The subscription model can be seen at this location: Enchantika Studios Subscriptions.
The company further explained that its introduction of the 12-issue, yearly subscription will provide 288 downloadable images for the subscriber during the year. Each image is produced in 15 different variations, from square to various portrait and landscape aspect ratios, to provide maximum flexibility for display. The company said that all these variations produce 4,320 different images each year, and the high-resolution quality even allows for wall-sized murals to be produced.
To find out more about the announcement, visit www.EnchantikaStudios.com.
About Enchantika Studios
Founded by Dr. Tatiana and Joe DiDonato, Enchantika Studios is a digital sanctuary for art lovers, offering a wide range of original art pieces that are as affordable as they are captivating. With the belief that art should be an integral part of every home, the studio is committed to making art accessible to everyone, one beautiful download at a time. Pictures are available individually, in bundles, or as part of a freemium subscription model.
For more information, please visit www.EnchantikaStudios.com.
Joe DiDonato
Westfield Enterprises, LLC
+1 805-823-3552
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Introduction to Enchantika Studios