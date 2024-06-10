End of the BAPE Public Information Period 

A Positive Exercise for Falco

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) would like to thank all those who participated and enriched the discussions during the public information period of the Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement (BAPE) and reiterates its commitment to working closely with the community, environmental groups, and authorities for the success of Falco’s Horne 5 Project (“Falco’s Horne 5 Project” or the “Project”).



This information period, which was held from April 24 to June 10, 2024, allowed citizens, groups, the municipality and organizations to learn about the various environmental, economic and social aspects of the Project. During this period, it was also possible to make requests for public consultation or mediation to the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

On April 23rd, Falco officially wrote to the minister in charge and requested a public review by the BAPE on Falco’s Horne 5 Project. By adding its voice to those of the municipality of Rouyn-Noranda and several local organizations, Falco emphasized the importance of holding public hearings for this large-scale project.

Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, commented: “We firmly believe that the active participation by the community and various stakeholders is essential for the development of Falco’s Horne 5 Project. The holding of public hearing consultations through the BAPE will ensure a neutral consultation process with greater transparency and ensure that citizens’ concerns are heard and responded to.”

Luc Lessard, President and CEO declared, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the community for their participation in the public information period. Your commitment and contribution demonstrate the importance placed by the community to ensure that the Project is developed collaboratively and for the benefit of all communities. Integrated into its environment, Falco’s Horne 5 Project is expected to generate social and economic benefits for future generations and thus contribute to the development of Rouyn-Noranda and the entire Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.”

At the end of this public information period, a report will be sent to the Minister and broadcast on the BAPE digital platforms. A decision by the Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks will be made on the requirement to hold a public review of the BAPE on the social, ecological and economic aspects of the Project.

Falco would like to point out that it took note of each concern raised during the public information session and once again invites the population to come and meet the team at the Espace Falco, premises located at 157 avenue Principale, in Rouyn-Noranda.

About Falco Resources Ltd.

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.

