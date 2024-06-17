RAND LUXURY to Host Annual Hamptons Concours at a Private Bridgehampton Estate
Benefitting The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford Rand & Andrew Levitt from RAND LUXURY will once again be producing the Hamptons Concours, on Saturday, August 10th, 2024 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm with over $100 million worth of rare Ferrari and Porsche Motorcars on display.
The exclusive, Invitation-Only concours is anticipated to sell out weeks in advance and will again be hosted at the private Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth & Maria Fishel, benefitting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
The proceeds from ticket sales and silent auction will benefit the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and there will be an adoption truck on site filled with loving dogs looking for a new home
The invited guests will be greeted with “Ferrari” sparkling wine courtesy of Palm Bay, and fine cuisine from Lessings.
Rémy Martin’s elite luxury spirits brand “Louis Xlll” will be conducting Private cognac tastings, and will also be presenting the Best in Show Award at the conclusion of the concours.
The sponsors include: Morgan Stanley, Remy Martin/Louis XIII, Roger Dubuis Timepieces, Douglas Elliman, Ferrari of Long Island, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Aston Martin of Long Island, McLaren of Long Island, Sports Car Market, Manhattan Motorcars, Putnam Leasing, Porsche Club of America (Metro NY Region), Gintani NY, Ryan Friedman Motorcars, ApolloJets, Blade Logistics Capital, Hagerty, Ineos, Lyrical Asset Mgt, Kitty Kat Coin, CyberRisk Alliance, Palm Bay Intl, Lucid, Glenrothes, Optyx, and more!
For a full list of sponsors, please visit: https://bit.ly/3WZgcG0
WHEN: Saturday, August 10th, 2024
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM (Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres)
WHERE: Bridgehampton, NY (Address provided upon RSVP confirmation)
About RAND Luxury
RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co’s, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company’s team has produced over 2,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The “Luxury Escape” Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!
For more information,
I: @RANDLuxury | F: Randluxury | X / T: @randluxury
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram