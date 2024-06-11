Nickel-Coated Fiber Market Expected To Achieve US$ 42.3 Million With A Projected CAGR Of 9% By 2034
Growing Use of Nickel-Coated Fibers in Electrical Components Backed by Good Corrosion Resistance and Electrical Conductivity: Fact.MR ReportROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue from the global nickel-coated fiber market (ニッケルコーティングファイバー市場) expected to reach US$ 17.9 million in 2024, as revealed in the updated industry report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The market has been thoroughly evaluated to advance at 9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
There has been growing use of nickel-coated fiber as one of the perfect materials in electronic components due to its excellent corrosion resistance and electrical conductivity. Increased demand for nickel-coated fibers in East Asia is attributed to rising investments by market players in R&D activities for developing advanced technologies. This is leading to the manufacturing of nickel-coated fibers with a higher ability to sustain in harsh environments.
In addition, there is growing use of these fibers in antennas and other electronic components for improved mechanical properties and resistance to high temperatures, which is pushing market players to increase their production capacities.
Key Takeaway from Market Study:
The global nickel-coated fiber market (镀镍纤维市场) is projected to reach a value of US$ 42.3 million by the end of 2034. Global sales of EMI/EDS shieldings are analyzed to rise at a CAGR of 9.1% and reach US$ 23.3 million by the end of 2034.
Electroless platings are evaluated to account for 21.5% share of the global market by 2034. East Asia is forecasted to capture 27.4% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.
Demand for nickel-coated fibers in South Korea is projected to increase at a 10.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. The market in Japan has been approximated to climb at 8.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.
“Companies should invest more in producing EMI shielding solutions with improved electromagnetic radiation absorption abilities that can be used in electric vehicles to protect them from radiofrequency interference,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Country-wise Insights:
According to an updated report by Fact.MR, a provider of competitive intelligence and market research, East Asia is expected to account for 27.4% of the nickel-coated fiber market share by the end of 2034. The aerospace industry's growing need for nickel-coated fibers for use in both military and commercial aircraft is forcing producers to increase the size of their manufacturing sites. Nickel-coated fibers have a low density and high strength, which makes them perfect for usage in these sectors.
Why are manufacturers of nickel-coated fiber focusing on the US market?
By 2034, the US is predicted to hold a 55.6% market share in North America. Nickel-coated fibers are becoming more and more in demand as a result of increased industrial activity. Among the industrial uses for nickel-coated fibers are in the medical, oil and gas, and aerospace sectors.
Why Does China Offer Enough Opportunities for Market Participants?
By the end of 2034, China is predicted to hold a 57.3% market share in East Asia. The nation's burgeoning aerospace industry and the growing demand for both military and commercial aircraft are to blame for the growing demand for nickel-coated fibers. The application of nickel-coated fibers in airplanes is expanding due to their low density and strong strength. These substances lower aviation fuel's overall cost, which in turn boosts the nickel-coated fiber market's size.
Electroless Plating Preferred for its Customizability and Cost-efficiency Aspects :
Worldwide demand for electroless coatings is approximated to increase at 9.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 9.1 million by the end of 2034. These platings are an ideal option for application on irregularly shaped objects, especially complex industrial equipment. Improved corrosive resistance of these platings because of coating consistency is stimulating their demand. Cost efficiency and customizable finish are also key factors driving their increased sales.
Key Market Players:
Some of the leading manufacturers of nickel-coated fiber are Stanford Advanced Materials, Conductive Composites, James Cropper PLC, Teijin (Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.), Nippon Graphite, Skaland Graphite AG, Hexcel Corporation, Imerya SA, Tokai Carbon Company, Mitsubishi Chemical, and Mersen.
