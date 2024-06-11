The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) Announces New Board Officers
New Board officers and members bring deep experience on the connected issues and needs urgently impacting today’s women, gender-expansive people, and familiesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) announced today the appointment of its new officers and welcomed three new members to the Board of Directors. Each of these members is committed to enabling NYWF to use the blueprint of radical generosity and radical collaboration to advance a dynamic philanthropic strategy rooted in the belief that people living the issues know the answers and that when women and gender-expansive people thrive, their families and communities also thrive. The Foundation, among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, has used this trust-based, participatory grantmaking model since its inception in 1987 to support multi-issue and cross-identity efforts affecting women and families.
“We are delighted to welcome our new Board officers and board members,” said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. “Our incoming board chairs, Mary Baglivo and Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, have been longstanding advocates and supporters of The Foundation’s mission to advance economic, racial, and gender equity in New York City and beyond. Their leadership on the connected issues and needs urgently impacting today’s women, gender-expansive people and families, will be invaluable.”
The two Board Chairs, Mary Baglivo and Dr. Danielle Moss Cox bring complementary strengths. Mary Baglivo is an experienced independent board director, at both public private companies and not-for-profit organizations. Her professional experience spans CEO roles in global marketing firms and experience in higher education as Chief Marketing Officer and strategic council at three universities, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Pace.
“With connected issues and needs urgently impacting today’s women, gender-expansive people, and families, the role of philanthropic organizations like The New York Women’s Foundation that model how to center people and encourage others to follow is needed now more than ever. And I am honored to have the opportunity to bring my experience in service of this phenomenal institution,” said Mary Baglivo.
Dr. Danielle Moss Cox brings over 20 years of experience in college access and education. As the CEO of Oliver Scholars, she is a vocal proponent of expanded educational access for underserved communities. She has served as the Chair of the Young Women’s Initiative alongside NYWF’s President and CEO, Ana L. Oliveira. Cox’s 2018 TED Talk on student potential has garnered over 2 million views. “As a former grantee partner, it feels surreal that I would have been considered for the board much less selected to serve as Board Chair. This is an honor of a lifetime. Let’s change the world for women together,” said Dr. Danielle Moss Cox
The board chairs will be supported by Lola C. West, as the Vice Chair, Victoria Chu Pao as the Treasurer and Haydee Morales as the Secretary. Outgoing Board chairs Helene Banks and Karen Choi will continue to serve on the Board alongside, Maria Cilenti, Rebecca Cokley, Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, Soffiyah Elijah, Teresa Gonzalez, Beth Holly, Imara Jones, Marielle Villar Martiney, Tanya Odom, Michèle Penzer, Juliana Pereira, Gloria Pitagorsky, Susan Sawyers, Jean Shafiroff, Tomasita Sherer, Anastasia Somoza and Narae Yun. The Board also welcomed three new members, Chisun Lee, Alison Overseth and Donna Wilson.
The new Board leadership and members are:
Mary Baglivo, Chair
Mary Baglivo, renowned for her leadership in marketing, governance, and ESG, serves as an independent director across public, private, and nonprofit sectors. With extensive career experience spanning CEO roles in global marketing firms and strategic council positions at prestigious universities like Northwestern, Rutgers, and Pace, she brings extensive expertise in driving growth and strategic development.
Dr. Danielle Moss Cox, Chair
Dr. Danielle Moss Cox is CEO of Oliver Scholars, an educational nonprofit that supports high-achieving Black and Latinx students through admission to selective schools and graduation from competitive colleges. She is an award-winning non-profit advocate whose 2018 TED Talk on student potential has garnered over 2 million views.
Lola C. West, Vice Chair
Lola C. West, Chairwoman, Chief Culture Officer, and Co-Founder of Westfuller, is a trailblazer advancing racial equity in wealth management. With over 20 years of experience, she advocates for justice, racial and gender rights, and philanthropy, currently serving on several boards. She is maintaining her position as Vice Chair of The New York Women’s Foundation’s Board.
Victoria Chu Pao, Treasurer
Victoria Chu Pao is a strategic business advisor with 20 years of P&L management experience, advising early-stage startup founders on growth, strategy, and market positioning. As former President of S&P Global Platts, she led the company to significant growth and now serves on several nonprofit boards, including the Nashville Symphony, championing women and minority entrepreneurs.
Haydee Morales, Secretary
Haydee Morales is the Interim President at NIRH, advancing an inclusive culture centered on race equity and overseeing operations and finances. With a background in community health and human services, she is recognized for her grassroots activism and has held key roles at organizations like Planned Parenthood of NYC and the March of Dimes.
Chisun Lee, New Board Member
Chisun Lee is the Deputy Executive Director at the Brennan Center for Justice, where she works to improve U.S. democracy and justice systems. With a 28-year career spanning nonprofit management, policy, and investigative journalism, she has authored nationally recognized reports and provided policy advice to lawmakers.
Alison Overseth, New Board Member
Alison Overseth is the CEO of the Partnership for After School Education (PASE), improving opportunities for young people in poverty in New York City. With over 25 years in the youth-serving profession, she has directed initiatives to strengthen nonprofit agencies and serves on advisory boards and as a trustee for various organizations, including the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum.
About The New York Women’s Foundation:
The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.
