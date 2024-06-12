Houston Managed IT Services are customized with Managed Cybersecurity Services to Layer Concentric Security Measures
Houston Managed IT services including Houston managed cybersecurity are featured by AVATAR Managed Services, experts in cyber complianceHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company, AVATAR Managed Services is showcasing its range of IT services including comprehensive managed cybersecurity, comprising processes and procedures to gain peace of mind when looking to protect sensitive client data. As part of a proactive IT strategy, keeping ahead of the latest cyber threats is a top priority for many of their clients. Implementing and then maintaining robust cybersecurity measures can be a daunting process, and bringing in the experience of cybersecurity experts allows business owners and their teams to focus on their core business activities. With a high dependence on information technology across many business sectors, allowing IT experts to fully manage or co-manage IT services leverages a popular business model. Where IT skills are already integrated into an existing team, this can be supplemented by bringing in IT consultants and managed service providers. This model of collaboration is known as co-managed IT services.
As Houston cybersecurity solution providers, AVATAR Managed Services offer a range of Managed IT Services, from the AVATAR Advantage which is a full suite of Managed Services, to co-managed solutions, managed cybersecurity, security risk and compliance, IT consulting, IT project management, communications, and human capital management.
Jason Wright, CEO of AVATAR Managed Services describes the building up of protection as “layers of concentric security” to cover each potential level of exposure, striving to reduce operational risk in an inherently risky and ever-changing IT landscape. “We’re about transformative change, we’re about change over time, about doing more with our processes, doing more with less through automation.”
As one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, AVATAR Managed Services begins by offering a complimentary IT assessment to establish a baseline of the initial IT operation before they are engaged. Their quantitative measurements can be repeated over time to demonstrate improvements and changes. Understanding which metrics and core competencies are important to the client is critical, so a tailored plan is developed, built on the commitment to help the client’s business grow while being secure. AVATAR’s approach to Managed Cybersecurity includes regular assessments, external testing, proactive management of the client’s IT infrastructure, and processes to avoid disruption.
About AVATAR Managed Services
AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and help create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, and have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly changing IT landscape is challenging, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup, and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, a rapid response Houston IT Helpdesk, a holistic view of Houston IT services, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR’s staff are trained to the highest standards, and an ongoing development program ensures that skills are updated. In a world increasingly dependent on information technology, the dedicated team at AVATAR remains its greatest asset.
AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023 and 2024.
