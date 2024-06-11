Coast Equipment Rental Announces Most Frequently Rented Equipment for Summer Season

Equipment Rental San Diego dozer Boom Lift Rental in San Diego

Plan Ahead for Summer Equipment Rentals

Summer is one of the heaviest times for equipment rental due to ideal conditions for construction. Coast has a huge inventory of equipment and tools that will help you get your job done.” — Mario DeMaria

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer season kicks into high gear, Coast Equipment Rental, a leading provider of top-quality construction and landscaping equipment in San Diego, is excited to announce the most frequently rented equipment for this time of year. With a robust inventory designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, it's important to highlight the equipment that is in high demand as projects and activities ramp up in the warmer months.

1. Bobcat S70 Skid-Steer Loader

The Bobcat S70 Skid-Steer Loader continues to be a top choice for contractors and homeowners alike. Its compact size and powerful performance make it ideal for a variety of projects, from small-scale landscaping to tight-space construction jobs. Perfect for navigating through narrow spaces, the S70 is an indispensable tool for summer projects.

2. Bobcat T110 Compact Track Loader

Another summer favorite is the Bobcat T110 Compact Track Loader. Its versatility and superior traction on uneven terrain make it a go-to for many outdoor projects, including land clearing, grading, and excavation. The T110’s ability to operate efficiently in challenging conditions makes it a summer essential.

3. Mini Excavators

Mini excavators are a summer staple for a range of tasks, including digging, trenching, and site preparation. Their compact size combined with powerful digging capabilities makes them perfect for residential and commercial projects. Our fleet of mini excavators is always in high demand during the summer months.

4. Lawn and Garden Equipment

With summer being the prime season for landscaping, our lawn and garden equipment, including aerators, tillers, and sod cutters, see a significant uptick in rentals. Homeowners and professional landscapers alike rely on our equipment to keep their lawns and gardens in pristine condition throughout the summer.

5. Dump Trailers

Dump trailers are essential for efficiently transporting materials such as soil, gravel, and debris. Our customers frequently rent these versatile trailers to streamline their summer projects, from large-scale construction to weekend DIY tasks.

6. Aerial Lifts

For projects that require working at heights, our aerial lifts are a popular choice. These include scissor lifts and boom lifts, which provide safe and stable platforms for tasks such as painting, tree trimming, and building maintenance.

“We are thrilled to see equipment rental Vista resident use playing a vital role in so many summer projects,” said Mario, at Coast Equipment Rental. “Providing the best tools and equipment rental to help customers complete their jobs efficiently and effectively is what Coast is all about. Its important to supply the San Diego community with reliable rentals and exceptional service.”

Coast Equipment Rental is committed to ensuring that all equipment is maintained to the highest standards of safety and performance. Our knowledgeable staff is always on hand to provide expert advice and support to ensure that customers select the right equipment for their needs.

Coast is available for equipment rental Vista residents need but also serves all of San Diego, delivering equipment rental San Marcos residents count on and equipment rental Oceanside relies on for construction needs.

For more information about Coast rental equipment or to make a reservation, please visit https://coastequipmentrental.com/see-rentals/ or call 760-941-8003.

About Coast Equipment Rental

Coast Equipment Rental has been serving the San Diego area for over 5 generations, providing a wide range of high-quality construction and landscaping equipment. Coast is dedicated to helping customers achieve their project goals with reliable rentals and outstanding customer service.

