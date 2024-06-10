Canoe Financial LP announces approval of changes to certain mutual funds

CALGARY, Alberta, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe Financial”) today announced unitholder approval to proceed with changes to Canoe Premium Income Fund (the “Fund”) as previously announced on March 28, 2024. Canoe Financial also announced a change in sub-advisor for Canoe Global Income Fund and Canoe Global Income Portfolio Class (collectively, “Global Income Funds”).



Changes to Canoe Premium Income Fund

Effective after the close of business on or about June 20, 2024, the investment objective of Canoe Premium Income Fund will be to generate income and long-term capital growth by primarily writing put options, investing in equity securities, and/or writing call options on these equities. The Fund will seek to achieve its objectives by primarily writing cash covered put options on North American equities, as well as investing in a diversified portfolio of North American equities, writing covered calls, and employing other options strategies.

To better align with the new investment objective:

The Fund will be renamed Canoe Premium Yield Fund; and

The Fund’s investment strategies will have a greater focus on generating premiums from writing put options.

The Fund will continue to be managed by Steve DiGregorio, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, and the Fund’s risk rating will remain low/medium. Full details of changes to the Fund can be found in a management information circular available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Changes to Canoe Global Income Fund and Canoe Global Income Portfolio Class

The Global Income Funds’ current sub-advisor Aegon Asset Management, will be replaced with Reams Asset Management (“Reams”) on or about August 1, 2024. Reams manages fixed income assets for a broad group of institutional investors and is the sub-advisor for Canoe Unconstrained Bond Fund and Canoe Unconstrained Bond Portfolio Class. Reams was established in 1981 and is headquartered in Indianapolis. As of March 31, 2024, Reams managed US $26.7 billion in assets.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing over $16 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About Reams Asset Management

Reams Asset Management, founded in 1981, is a fixed income investment management firm whose mission is to provide high-quality investment expertise and unmatched client service. We apply our consistent investment process across a range of strategies, seeking to take advantage of volatility and react opportunistically to price and valuation dislocations in the bond market. Reams offers clients customized solutions that seek to maximize risk-adjusted total returns over a full market cycle and across a range of fixed income strategies. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments.

