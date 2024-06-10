Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Announces Completion of 2022 Repurchase Plan

WESTFIELD, Mass., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “WNEB”) (NasdaqGS: WNEB), the holding company for Westfield Bank (the “Bank”), announced that on June 6, 2024, the Company completed all repurchases under its existing stock repurchase plan (“2022 Repurchase Plan”) at an average price per share of $7.34. The Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 Repurchase Plan on July 26, 2022.



On May 21, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized a new stock repurchase plan (“2024 Repurchase Plan”), pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to 1.0 million shares, or approximately 4.6%, of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, upon the completion of the 2022 Repurchase Plan.

The Company may repurchase shares from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion or pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory limitations and market and economic factors. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at the Company’s discretion.

