Dr. Christopher Round Stuns National Judo Community with USA Judo National Championships Victory
Dr. Christopher Round and National finalist in the black belt division Madeline Solis. Madeline is sponsored by Dr. Round's nonprofit MASTERs. MASTERs seeks to support both Olympics hopefuls and marginalized communities.
Dr. Round and Rhadi Ferguson Jr. Rhadi had a stunning day where she won four different divisions at only 14 years of age.
Dr. Christopher Round, after years of trying as an individual, coaches a team to win the USA Judo Senior National Championships.
Dr. Round has rapidly become one of the most promising young coaches in American judo today. He is a superb instructor and an excellent tactician”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an extraordinary turn of events, Dr. Christopher Round has achieved a milestone that has eluded him for years: winning the USA Judo Senior National Championships. Known for his perseverance and dedication, Dr. Round, in his debut appearance at Nationals with a full team, clinched the USA Judo Senior National Team Championships. Dr. Round runs the High Noon Judo Program and is the executive director of the nonprofit Martial Arts for Social Transformation, Equity and Rights (MASTERs). He credits much of this success to the excellent education in the Olympic sport that his mentors provided him. His judo training was shaped by the legendary Jim Pedro Sr., affectionately known as "Big Jim," and further refined by his son, the esteemed coach and judo player, Jimmy Pedro.
— Dr. Rhadi Ferguson
Jimmy Pedro, a four-time Olympian and World Champion, has been instrumental in honing Dr. Round's judo skills. Pedro’s extensive experience and accolades in the sport have provided Dr. Round with invaluable insights and strategies that have elevated his coaching abilities. Under Pedro’s mentorship, Dr. Round has developed a deep understanding of high-level judo, which he now imparts to his students.
In addition to his judo expertise, Dr. Round is also a black belt in Brazilian Jiujitsu, having trained under Dr. Rhadi Ferguson. Dr. Ferguson, a 2004 Judo Olympian and a prominent figure in the grappling community is renowned for his comprehensive approach to martial arts. His guidance has significantly enriched Dr. Round's tactical and technical knowledge, making him a well-rounded and highly effective coach.
"Dr. Round has rapidly become one of the most promising young coaches in American judo today. He is a superb instructor and an excellent tactician," said Dr. Ferguson.
Dr. Round’s unique blend of training from some of the best in the world, coupled with his strategic and tactical acumen, was evident in his orchestrated victory at the National Championships. Remarkably, he achieved this feat without having any athlete ranked number one in the country or funded by USA Judo, underscoring his exceptional coaching prowess and the high-caliber training provided at High Noon's Judo program in Virginia.
For more information about Dr. Christopher Round, MASTERs, and the High Noon Judo Program, please call 978-654-8310 or visit www.martialartsforsocialgood.org.
Dr. Christopher Round
Martial Arts for Social Transformation, Equity, and Rights
+1 978-654-8310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram