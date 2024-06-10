Election 2024: Updated seat projection for new European Parliament

Updated projection for the composition of the new Parliament based on final and provisional results in 26 countries and pre-electoral data for one (as of 11.38).

2024 provisional results as of 10 June at 11:38

The above projection is based on:

final results from 12 EU member states: Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Slovakia;

provisional results from 14 countries: Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden;

and pre-electoral data for Ireland.

Preliminary figures suggest an estimated turnout across the EU of 50,8%.

The projections of Parliament’s composition are based on the structure of the outgoing Parliament and its political groups, without prejudice to the composition of the next Parliament at its constitutive session.

All national parties without a current official affiliation and not part of “Non-attached” in the current Parliament are assigned to a holding category called “Others”, regardless of their political orientation.

Seat projections will continue to be updated and published on https://results.elections.europa.eu where you will also find national results, seats by political group and country, the breakdown by national parties and political groups, and turnout. You will also be able to compare results, check majorities or create your widget.