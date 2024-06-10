Korean city Ulsan and intergovernmental organization CABI receive FAO Partnership Award

Rome- The Metropolitan City of Ulsan from the Republic of Korea and the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) from the United Kingdom were recognized today as co-winners of the 2024 FAO Partnership Award during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Welcoming the awardees, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu emphasized the critical role partnerships play in building a sustainable and food-secure future, highlighting their ability to harness collective talents, foster innovation, and reach those most in need.

He also stressed that partnerships are essential for achieving the 2030 Agenda and FAO's mandate and noted that collaboration among governments, the private sector, civil society, and international organizations is pivotal for impactful approaches and new business models.

‘’The FAO Partnership Awards serve as a platform to showcase successful initiatives and contributors, making FAO more valuable to its Members, more engaging to partners, and more meaningful to the people it serves – the world’s farmers and consumers’’, he underscored.

The Metropolitan city of Ulsan was represented at the ceremony by its Deputy Mayor Ahn Hyo Dae, who thanked FAO for the recognition and vouched for a stronger collaboration.

Since 2021, Ulsan's partnership with FAO has yielded notable impact, including financial support for FAO's Response Programmes in Ukraine and an innovative internship program benefiting local students. This collaboration has enhanced Ulsan's visibility in capacity-building efforts and set a model for local government partnerships with FAO.

Furthermore, Ulsan's transformation from an industrial center to an eco-friendly urban hub, symbolized by the restoration of the Taehwa River, highlights its commitment to improving lives and environmental sustainability.

Representing CABI, Janny Vos, Partnerships Development Director, also highlighted the importance of their partnership with FAO and welcomed the award as a catalyst for enhanced cooperation to reduce poverty and end hunger.

CABI collaborates with FAO in Southern Africa through initiatives like PlantwisePlus, providing practical advice to smallholder farmers through local clinics. This partnership has led to notable successes, for example in Rwanda where the plant clinic advice has reduced the risk of poverty by 5 percent.

Moreover, CABI's BioProtection Portal supports biological plant protection in 42 countries. These achievements underscore the organization’s impact in addressing agricultural challenges globally, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Congratulations to both partners for their commendable contributions to improving agricultural practices for better production, improving nutrition, supporting environmental sustainability, and improving livelihoods and the quality of life of those most in need. Their efforts are pivotal in creating a better world and FAO looks forward to continuing working with you, and all partners, for people and the planet’’, the FAO Director-General concluded.

The biannual award ceremony was held during the first day of the 175th session of the FAO Council which is taking place from 10-14 June in FAO headquarters in Rome.