Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock to be Honored at America’s Future 'Champions For America Celebration Gala' at Mar-a-Lago
Be inspired and experience the power of patriotism on December 10, 2024 with America's champion leaders.NORTH PORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s Future, Inc., a national leader in the fight to preserve individual rights, promote American values and traditions, and protect the nation’s Constitutional Republic, announced that two of the nation’s most irrepressible American patriots, Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock, will be honored with its “Champion For America” leadership award for their unwavering commitment to the cause of freedom and liberty. The awards will be presented at America’s Future "Champions For America Celebration Gala" on December 10, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago. For details and to purchase tickets, visit the Champions Celebration Gala.
“Tucker Carlson and Kid Rock epitomize the spirit and power of patriotism in America,” said Mary Flynn O’Neill, Executive Director of America’s Future. “They have inspired a nation to speak truth to power and never surrender to tyranny. We are privileged to honor their leadership as champions for America for speaking up to defend our Constitutional rights that make this country the greatest nation in world history.”
General Mike Flynn, America’s Future Board Chair, will host this extraordinary evening of patriotism and inspiration. An exclusive roundtable with the renowned Tucker Carlson will be held at 5:00 p.m. To secure your seat for the roundtable, call or text 571.839.1143. A poolside reception begins at 6:00 p.m., followed by a highly anticipated dinner gala and award ceremonies at 7:00 p.m. Visit America's Future website and social media channels for more details and sponsorship opportunities.
To learn more about America’s Future, visit www.AmericasFuture.net and watch the 78-year-old legacy organization’s video, describing its work building an educated and active citizenry, defending our Constitutional rights, and protecting our children – the future of America.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FUTURE, INC.
Founded in 1946, America’s Future, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting the individual rights of every American and our Judeo-Christian values that make America exceptional. We do our work through educational and informational initiatives, strategic partnerships, communications, and networking opportunities that empower Americans to get involved in the fight to preserve the American way of life, now and for generations to come. For information, visit www.AmericasFuture.net.
