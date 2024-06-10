Submit Release
Sandstorm Commits $4 Million Financing for Upbots Integration

Dubai, UAE, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandstorm, a leading market making firm in the virtual asset space, has committed $4 million in financing over the next two years to Upbots, a cutting-edge crypto trading platform. This funding will support the integration of Upbots’ trading technologies with Sandstorm’s advanced market making capabilities.

Upbots will have the option to draw on the $4 million in committed funding over the course of two years, providing long-term financial stability to enhance its trading platform and expand its range of services.

Upbots, renowned for its comprehensive trading solutions, leverages automated bots, social trading, and advanced analytics to help traders optimize their returns. The financial commitment from Sandstorm is expected to accelerate Upbots’ development, enabling the incorporation of innovative technologies and the expansion of its user base.

This partnership with Sandstorm is set to significantly boost the Upbots ecosystem, fostering rapid growth and ensuring that Upbots can continue to deliver robust trading solutions in varying market conditions for years to come.

About Sandstorm:
Sandstorm is a firm specializing in market making for virtual assets. With a focus on providing liquidity and stability to crypto markets, Sandstorm employs cutting-edge technology and strategic insights to support its clients in navigating the complexities of digital asset trading.

About Upbots:
Upbots is an all-in-one trading ecosystem for cryptocurrency users. It offers a range of trading solutions, including automated bots, social trading, and advanced analytics, to help traders maximize their returns and manage their portfolios effectively.

For more information, visit sandstorminnov.com and upbots.com


Geraldine Mazurek
CMO
marketing(at)upbots.com

Primary Logo

