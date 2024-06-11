Inspection Certification Associates Announces Partnership with Home Inspector Pro
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspection Certification Associates (ICA) is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Home Inspector Pro (HIP), a premier home inspection software company. The collaboration aims to enhance the learning experience for ICA students by providing access to HIP's advanced digital reporting tools.
Home Inspector Pro offers a sophisticated software solution that allows home inspectors to take photos of the homes they are inspecting and create comprehensive digital reports. As such, the partnership will significantly benefit ICA students by integrating HIP’s feature-rich software into their training packages. All new ICA training packages now include a 90-day free trial of Home Inspector Pro, allowing students to experience firsthand the professional benefits of using such advanced tools.
Some of the features available in Home Inspector Pro software include 360-degree images and videos, providing clients with a detailed and interactive view of the property; a variety of report templates to suit different inspection needs; appointment scheduling, credit card processing, and invoicing, which help to streamline the business operations of home inspectors; scalability for multi-inspector firms; and 24/7 support through phone, live chat, and one-on-one onboarding.
"We are thrilled to offer our students access to Home Inspector Pro,” states Matthew Barlow, Director of B2B Sales at ICA. “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best educational resources and tools, helping our students not only learn the trade but also excel in their careers."
"Partnering with ICA allows us to bring our advanced reporting software to a new audience,” says Dominic Maricic, President of Home Inspector Pro. “We are delighted to support future home inspectors in their educational journey and professional growth by providing them with the tools they need to succeed."
ICA is dedicated to empowering individuals from diverse educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to achieve entrepreneurial success. Integrating Home Inspector Pro into ICA's training programs ensures that students gain access to cutting-edge tools, equipping them to thrive in a competitive industry.
For more information about ICA and its offerings, please visit https://icaschool.com/.
About Home Inspector Pro
Home Inspector Pro provides advanced software for home inspectors, enabling them to capture photos, create detailed reports, and integrate 360-degree images and videos. Designed for efficiency and professionalism, the software supports business growth and offers exceptional customer support.
About Inspection Certification Associates (ICA)
ICA is an Edcetera company that provides home inspection pre-licensing and continuing education to students, professionals, and companies. The mission of ICA is to enable people from all educational and socioeconomic backgrounds to become entrepreneurs.
About Edcetera
Edcetera is on a mission to unlock opportunity by harnessing the power of credentialing and professional licensure. We help people at all stages of their careers through pre-licensing, test preparation and continuing education resources. Edcetera is a portfolio company of Eden Capital. For more information, visit https://edcet.com/.
