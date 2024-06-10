Harbar Global Launches The Hazel Collection Pro: Elevating Halal-Certified Skincare
BRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harbar Global proudly announces the debut of its latest skincare line, The Hazel Collection Pro, a Halal-certified range that redefines natural skincare excellence. Established in 2017, Harbar Global has consistently pursued its mission to revolutionize Halal skincare options, making them accessible to a broader audience.
At its core, The Hazel Collection Pro is more than just a product line; it is a heartfelt tribute to the founder’s late mother, Hazel, who passed away in 2021 after a challenging battle with Alzheimer's. Her journey inspired Gustavo Collins, the founder and CEO of Harbar Global, to create skincare products that honor her memory while addressing a significant gap in the market.
"Halal-certified skincare is a niche that has been underserved for too long," says Gustavo Collins. "With The Hazel Collection Pro, we aim to provide a solution that respects the values and needs of our community, offering high-quality skincare products that everyone can trust and enjoy. To honor my mother in such a way is truly humbling and heartwarming for both me and our team."
The collection, launched in December 2023, features a variety of products designed to cater to all skin types. These products are formulated with eco-friendly, plant-based ingredients, ensuring both efficacy and safety. The Hazel Collection Pro reflects Harbar Global's commitment to excellence, with formulations that rigorously adhere to Halal certification standards, providing a safe and ethical choice for consumers seeking natural skincare options.
In addition to his work at Harbar Global, Gustavo Collins is deeply involved in the community as a boxing coach at The Wolf Boxing and Fitness Academy. He dedicates his time to teaching the fundamentals of boxing to individuals of all ages, fostering confidence and personal growth. Recognizing the financial challenges faced by some families, Collins plans to donate a portion of profits from his ecommerce sales to provide essential boxing equipment to underprivileged kids, helping them pursue their passion for the sport.
Harbar Global stands as a beacon of excellence in women’s personal care, committed to plant-based and Halal-certified purity. As a Hispanic-owned wholesaler, the company places a strong emphasis on environmental stewardship, ensuring that every product and supplier aligns with its ethos of natural and ethical care.
For more information about Harbar Global and The Hazel Collection Pro, visit https://ubeeu.co/.
About Harbar Global
Founded in 2017, Harbar Global Corporation is dedicated to pioneering natural skincare solutions. Its mission transcends beyond mere products; it is committed to delivering the pinnacle of natural skincare, enhancing both skin health and overall wellness. The company’s rigorous quality standards ensure that every product is crafted with the utmost care, embodying its commitment to nature and ethical practices.
Harbar Global's goal is to become a regional leader in the personal care market by 2025 with its Bee U! product line. The company’s objectives include providing excellent beauty products and superior customer service while maintaining high standards of environmental and social responsibility. The team at Harbar Global is passionate about understanding and addressing the unique skincare needs of its customers, continually evolving to meet and exceed their expectations.
Gustavo Collins
Gustavo Collins
Harbar Global
+1 800-516-2754
info@harbarGlobal.com