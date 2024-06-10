BODYBASE® Opens Doors to Franchisees to Transform the Future of Fitness

BODYBASE®, a reformer fitness boutique club aims to accelerate its footprint beyond the Netherlands, with its state-of-the-art franchise model.

Rotterdam, Netherlands, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reformer pilates and reformer fitness boutique club based in the Netherlands, BODYBASE®, is setting a new standard in the industry with its groundbreaking franchise model. Founded by visionary Sabrina Albert, she aims to make high-quality fitness accessible and affordable worldwide.

The genesis of this company traces back to when Sabrina, with her demanding role as a hotel director in Dubai, left little time for personal fitness. Recognizing a gap in the market for busy professionals, she envisioned a fitness solution that combined efficiency, convenience, and top-tier quality. In 2019, alongside her husband and a team of Dutch product developers, Sabrina created BODYBASE®, launching their reformer machines BaseLine® and the AceLine® within their first flagship studio in Rotterdam.

BODYBASE Studio

This fitness company prides itself on its in-house developed equipment, which is designed in the Netherlands. The BaseLine® machine offers a robust, versatile workout platform, while the AceLine® provides a more compact, sleek alternative perfect for studio, home, and hotel use. These machines are the core of BODYBASE®’s fitness offerings, blending innovative design with exceptional functionality to cater to a wide range of fitness needs.



The AceLine

Currently, the company operates at four successful locations - one in Amsterdam, and three in Rotterdam - with plans to expand further with its unique franchise model. Each studio is meticulously designed to maintain a consistent boutique feel, a premium experience for its clients. This attention to detail extends to the franchise model, where new franchisees are supported in replicating this high-end atmosphere, ensuring brand consistency and customer satisfaction across all locations.



The BODYBASE® franchise model is designed to be accessible and affordable, offering a low-cost entry point of €15,000. This encapsulates full support, right from initial setup and marketing to ongoing training, and providing CRM system integration.

BODYBASE®’s extensive experience, gaining a fast track to success through proven operational strategies and continuous guidance. “Our goal is to provide the most possible success for our franchisees from the start,” says Franchise Manager Anita Mullen. “We’ve kept costs low to ensure they can achieve success quickly, backed by the full support of our experienced team.”

BODYBASE® is a sanctuary for fitness enthusiasts, providing a spectrum of reformer-based group classes within their Black and White Label reformer boutiques. The Black Label focuses on high-intensity workouts, attracting those seeking vigorous, strength-building sessions. The White Label, on the other hand, offers slower, yoga-inspired classes, perfect for individuals looking for a more mindful, relaxing fitness experience. This dual approach allows participants to choose the workout that suits their mood, needs, fitness level, or goals.

This fitness company’s innovative approach has not gone unnoticed. At the recent FIBO convention, the world’s leading trade show for fitness, wellness, and health, BODYBASE® was scouted as one of the most innovative new fitness products. Industry experts [12:14] and fitness enthusiasts alike were impressed by the unique capabilities of the BaseLine® and AceLine® machines, solidifying BODYBASE®’s reputation as a trailblazer in the fitness industry.

BODYBASE®’s vision for the brand extends globally, to create a legacy, while emphasizing organic and sustainable growth. “We love to think big and want to share that passion,” Sabrina explains. “We believe in the potential of our brand and are excited to share our blueprint for success with like-minded entrepreneurs. Together, we can revolutionize the fitness industry, whether in the Netherlands or beyond, one studio at a time.”

BODYBASE® is also seeking master franchisees - individuals or entities ready to open multiple studios and lead the brand’s expansion in their region. This model offers significant growth potential and a streamlined communication process, fostering a cohesive and scalable business environment.

