ELREXFIO (elranatamab-bcmm)

el-reks-fe-o

Pfizer, Inc.

Approval date: August 14, 2023

DRUG TRIALS SNAPSHOT SUMMARY:

What is the drug for?

ELREXFIO is a drug used to treat a form of blood cancer called multiple myeloma. It is to be used in patients whose cancer came back after, or did not respond to, at least four previous treatment regimens, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.

How is this drug used?

ELREXFIO is given by a healthcare provider as an injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection). ELREXFIO is given at lower “step-up” doses during the first week. After the first full “treatment” dose, ELREXFIO is given once every week. Later, it may be given every two weeks.

The healthcare provider will decide how many treatment cycles will be given.

Who participated in the clinical trials?

The FDA approved ELREXFIO based on evidence from a clinical trial (NCT04649359) of 187 patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The same trial was used to assess efficacy and safety. Safety findings were analyzed from 183 patients who received ELREXFIO at the recommended dosing regimen. The efficacy of ELREXFIO was based on 97 patients whose cancer came back after, or did not respond to, at least four prior treatment regimens, which included a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The trial was conducted at 53 study centers in 10 countries.

How were the trials designed?

ELREXFIO was evaluated in a clinical trial of 187 adult patients with multiple myeloma whose disease came back after, or did not respond to, previous treatments. All patients in the trial received ELREXFIO until the disease progressed or the side effects became too toxic.

How were the trials designed? The efficacy and safety of ELREXFIO was evaluated in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in an open-label, single arm, multi-center study (NCT04649359). The study included patients with multiple myeloma whose disease came back after or did not respond to treatment that included at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Eligible patients received subcutaneous administration of ELREXFIO at step-up doses of 12 mg on Day 1 and 32 mg on Day 4 of treatment, followed by the first treatment dose of ELREXFIO (76 mg) on Day 8 of treatment. Thereafter, patients received 76 mg once weekly. After 24 weeks, in patients who achieved an International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG) response category of partial response or better with responses persisting for at least two months, the dose interval was changed from every week to every two weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial was the objective response rate (ORR), defined as the proportion of patients who achieved a partial response or better according to IMWG response criteria.

DEMOGRAPHICS SNAPSHOT

Figure 1 summarizes the percentage of males and females in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ELREXFIO.

Figure 1. Baseline Demographics by Sex (Efficacy Population)

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 2 summarizes how many patients by race were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ELREXFIO.

Figure 2. Baseline Demographics by Race, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Other includes unknown and not reported race patients

Figure 3 summarizes how many patients by age were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ELREXFIO.

Figure 3. Baseline Demographics by Age, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Figure 4 summarizes how many patients by ethnicity were enrolled in the clinical trial used to evaluate the efficacy of ELREXFIO.

Figure 4. Baseline Demographics by Ethnicity, Efficacy Population

Source: Adapted from FDA Review

* Other includes not reported and missing ethnicity patients

Who participated in the trials? Table 1. Demographics, Efficacy Population Demographic Characteristic ELREXFIO N=97 Sex, n (%) Male 58 (59.8) Female 39 (40.2) Race, n (%) White 58 (59.8) Black or African American 5 (5.2) Asian 13 (13.4) Unknown 2 (2.1) Not reported 19 (19.6) Age, years Mean (SD) 67.3 (9.16) Median (min, max) 69 (46, 89) Age group, years, n (%) 18 to <65 32 (33.0) 65 to <75 47 (48.5) ≥75 18 (18.6) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 7 (7.2) Not Hispanic or Latino 69 (71.1) Not reported 20 (20.6) Missing 1 (1.0) Geographic region, n (%) North America 44 (45.4) Europe 37 (38.1) Asia 9 (9.3) Other 7 (7.2) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation Table 2. Demographics, Safety Population Demographic Characteristic ELREXFIO N=183 Sex, n (%) Male 95 (51.9) Female 88 (48.1) Race, n (%) White 112 (61.2) Black of African American 11 (6.0) Asian 17 (9.3) Unknown 3 (1.6) Not reported 40 (21.9) Age, years Mean (SD) 66.5 (9.36) Median (min, max) 68.0 (36, 88) Age group, years, n (%) 18 to <65 70 (38.3) 65 to <75 78 (42.6) ≥75 35 (19.1) Ethnicity, n (%) Hispanic or Latino 18 (9.8) Not Hispanic or Latino 115 (62.8) Not reported 48 (26.2) Missing 2 (1.1) Geographic region, n (%) North America 91 (49.7) Europe 71 (38.8) Asia 12 (6.6) Other 9 (4.9) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: SD, standard deviation

What are the benefits of this drug?

In the trial, 56 of 97 patients treated with ELREXFIO experienced an improvement in their disease. For 90% of patients who responded, that improvement lasted at least six months. For 80% of patients who responded, that improvement lasted for at least nine months.

ELREXFIO was approved under the FDA’s accelerated approval program, which provides earlier patient access to a promising new drug while the company continues to conduct clinical trials to confirm that the drug works well.

What are the benefits of this drug (results of trials used to assess efficacy)? The efficacy of ELREXFIO was evaluated by measuring ORR, as assessed by an independent review committee based on the IMWG Response Criteria for Multiple Myeloma. Table 3 summarizes the efficacy results for the 97 patients that comprised the primary efficacy population in the clinical trial. Table 3. Efficacy Results Endpoint ELREXFIO N=97 Objective response rate1, n (%) 56 (57.7) ORR 95% CI 47.3, 67.7 Complete response or better2, n (%) 25 (25.8) Very good partial response, n (%) 25 (25.8) Partial response, n (%) 6 (6.2) Duration of response, months Median (95% CI) NR (12.0, NE) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

1 Objective response rate = sCR + CR + VGPR + PR

2 Complete response or better = sCR + CR

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; NE, not estimable; NR, not reached; ORR, objective response rate; PR, partial response; sCR, stringent complete response; VGPR, very good partial response

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age?

Sex: ELREXFIO worked similarly in males and females.

ELREXFIO worked similarly in males and females. Race: Most patients who received ELREXFIO in this study were White, and the numbers in other race groups were too small to assess whether ELREXFIO worked better or worse in those groups.

Most patients who received ELREXFIO in this study were White, and the numbers in other race groups were too small to assess whether ELREXFIO worked better or worse in those groups. Age: ELREXFIO worked similarly in patients younger than 65 and 65 to 74 years of age. The number of patients 75 years of age and above was too small to assess whether ELREXFIO worked better or worse in those patients.

Were there any differences in how well the drug worked in clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 4 summarizes the subgroup analysis of ORR. Overall, the results across subgroups were consistent with the primary efficacy analysis. The interpretation of the results across race and for patients 75 years of age and older is limited due to the small sample size of the study. Table 4. Subgroup Analysis of ORR, Efficacy Population Subgroup ELREXFIO, N=97 ORR n/N (%) 95% CI Sex Male 30/58 (51.7) 38.2, 65.0 Female 26/39 (66.7) 49.8, 80.9 Race White 35/58 (60.3) 46.6, 73.0 Black or African American 2/5 (40.0) 5.3, 85.3) Asian 8/13 (61.5) 31.6, 86.1 Age, years <65 15/32 (46.9) 29.1, 65.3 65 to <75 31/47 (66.0) 50.7, 79.1 ≥75 10/18 (55.6) 30.8, 78.5 Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: CI, confidence interval; ORR, objective response rate

What are the possible side effects?

ELREXFIO may cause side effects that are serious, life-threatening, or lead to death, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurologic problems, including a neurologic problem called immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS). Because of the CRS and neurologic problems, including ICANS, ELREXFIO is available only through a drug safety program called ELREXFIO Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy.

Other serious side effects include infections, decreased white blood cell counts, liver problems, and harm to an unborn baby.

The most common side effects include: CRS; tiredness; injection site reaction, such as redness, itching, pain, bruising, rash, swelling, or tenderness; diarrhea; upper respiratory tract infection; muscle and bone pain; pneumonia; decreased appetite; rash; cough; nausea; and fever. These are not all the possible side effects of ELREXFIO.

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 5 summarizes adverse reactions in the 183 patients who received ELREXFIO at the recommended dosing regimen in the clinical trial. Table 5 summarizes adverse reactions in the 183 patients who received ELREXFIO at the recommended dosing regimen in the clinical trial. Adverse Reactions ELREXFIO, N=183 All Grades % Grade 3 or 4 % Immune system disorders Cytokine release syndrome 58 0.5# Hypogammaglobulinemia* 13 2.2# General disorders and site administration conditions Fatigue* 43 6# Injection site reaction* 37 0 Pyrexia 21 2.7# Edema* 18 1.1# Gastrointestinal disorders Diarrhea 36 1.1# Nausea 22 0 Constipation 15 0 Vomiting 14 0 Infections Upper respiratory tract infection* 34 4.9 Pneumoniaa 32 19 Sepsisb 15 11 Urinary tract infection* 12 4.4# Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Musculoskeletal pain* 34 2.7# Metabolism and nutrition disorders Decreased appetite 26 1.1# Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders Rashc 25 0 Dry skin 13 0 Skin exfoliation* 10 0 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders Cough* 24 0 Dyspnea* 15 3.3# Nervous system disorders Headache 18 0.5 Encephalopathyd 15 2.7 Sensory neuropathye 13 0.5# Motor dysfunctionf 13 2.2# Cardiac disorders Cardiac arrhythmia* 16 2.2 Vascular disorders Hemorrhage* 13 1.6 Psychiatric disorders Insomnia 13 0 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications Fall 10 0.5# Source: ELREXFIO Prescribing Information

* Includes other related terms

a Pneumonia included COVID-19 pneumonia, lower respiratory tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection viral, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, pneumonia, pneumonia adenoviral, pneumonia bacterial, pneumonia cytomegaloviral, pneumonia fungal, pneumonia influenzal, pneumonia pseudomonal, and pneumonia viral.

b Sepsis includes bacteremia, device related bacteremia, device related sepsis, escherichia bacteremia, escherichia sepsis, klebsiella sepsis, pseudomonal sepsis, sepsis, septic shock, staphylococcal bacteremia, staphylococcal sepsis, streptococcal sepsis, and urosepsis.

c Rash included erythema, palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia syndrome, rash, rash erythematous, rash macular, rash maculo-papular, rash pustular, symmetrical drug-related intertriginous, and flexural exanthema.

d Encephalopathy included agitation, altered state of consciousness, cognitive disorder, confusional state, delirium, depressed level of consciousness, disorientation, hallucination, lethargy, memory impairment, mental status changes, metabolic encephalopathy, somnolence, and toxic encephalopathy.

e Sensory neuropathy included burning sensation, dysesthesia, hypoesthesia, neuropathy peripheral, paresthesia, parosmia, peripheral sensorimotor neuropathy, peripheral sensory neuropathy, polyneuropathy, and sensory loss.

f Motor dysfunction included ataxia, balance disorder, gait disturbance, motor dysfunction, muscle contracture, muscle spasms, muscular weakness, peripheral motor neuropathy, peroneal nerve palsy, and tremor.

Were there any differences in side effects among sex, race and age?

Sex: The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females.

The occurrence of side effects was similar in males and females. Race: Most patients who received ELREXFIO in this study were White, and the numbers in other race groups were too small to assess whether there were differences in the occurrence of side effects among race groups.

Most patients who received ELREXFIO in this study were White, and the numbers in other race groups were too small to assess whether there were differences in the occurrence of side effects among race groups. Age: The occurrence of side effects was similar across age groups.

Were there any differences in side effects of the clinical trials among sex, race, and age groups? Table 6 and Table 7 summarize adverse reactions by subgroups in the 183 patients who received ELREXFIO at the recommended dosing regimen in the clinical trial. Table 6. Summary of Adverse Reaction by Sex Adverse Reaction Category Male N=95 n (%) Female N=88 n (%) Any AR 95 (100) 88 (100) CRS 51 (54) 55 (63) Any AR grade 3 or 4 63 (66) 67 (76) Serious AR 67 (71) 58 (66) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: AR, adverse reaction; CRS, cytokine release syndrome Table 7. Summary of Adverse Reactions by Age Adverse Reaction Category <65 Years N=70 n (%) 65 to <75 Years N=78 n (%) ≥75 Years N=35 n (%) Any AR 70 (100) 78 (100) 35 (100) CRS 43 (61) 47 (60) 16 (46) Any AR grade 3 or 4 49 (70) 58 (74) 23 (66) Serious AR 47 (67) 54 (69) 24 (69) Source: Adapted from FDA Review

Abbreviations: AR, adverse reaction; CRS, cytokine release syndrome

GLOSSARY

CLINICAL TRIAL: Voluntary research studies conducted in people and designed to answer specific questions about the safety or effectiveness of drugs, vaccines, other therapies, or new ways of using existing treatments.

EFFICACY: How well the drug achieves the desired response when it is taken as described in a controlled clinical setting, such as during a clinical trial.

SUBGROUP: A subset of the population studied in a clinical trial. Demographic subsets include sex, race, and age groups.

