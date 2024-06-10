Agritourism Market Set for 12.5% CAGR Growth, Projected to Hit $111.1 billion by 2032

Agritourism Market Overview, 2032

In 2022, by region, the North America region held the major share in 2022 and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period.

The accommodations segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a significant CAGR during the forecast period.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Agritourism Market," The agritourism market size was valued at $33.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $111.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Exclusive PDF Sample Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09097

Agritourism is a subset of rural tourism. It is known by various names, depending on the region and type of farming, such as agriculture tourism, agritourism, farm tourism, farm vacation tourism, wine tourism, as well as some related terms that are used interchangeably with agritourism or that are complementary to agritourism including nature tourism, rural tourism, alternative farming, wildlife enterprises, ecotourism, Agritainment, heritage tourism, Agri education, and value-added agriculture. It is generally defined as visiting a working agricultural setting for leisure, recreation, or educational purposes.

Agritourism, a rapidly expanding sector, offers a unique fusion of agriculture and tourism. Its growth is propelled by several key industry trends and growth drivers. First, the desire for authentic experiences has led to increasing demand, with travelers seeking hands-on, farm-to-table encounters. Moreover, aligning with sustainability and eco-tourism trends, many agritourism destinations emphasize environmentally responsible practices, further attracting conscientious tourists. The rise of food tourism also significantly contributes to agritourism's success, allowing visitors to engage in culinary experiences, such as wine-tasting in vineyards or cheese-making on dairy farms. This sector's educational and recreational offerings cater to a diverse array of tourists, from families to retirees, fostering a deeper appreciation for agriculture.

According to agritourism market analysis, the agritourism market is segmented into activity, sales channel, and region. On the basis of activity, the agritourism market report is categorized into on-farm sales, outdoor recreation, agritainment, educational tourism, accommodations, and others. By sales channel, it is segregated into travel agents and direct. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa).

By activity, the market is classified into on-farm sales, outdoor recreation, agritainment, educational tourism, accommodations, and others. The on-farm sales segment accounted for a major Agritourism Market Share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that agriculture universities and non-agricultural universities are progressively involved in providing agriculture related educational experience. Some courses in agriculture universities are compulsory subjects to study agritourism and compulsory for every agriculture college to arrange one tour to nearby agritourism center. This collectively attributes to upsurge the Agritourism Market demand through educational tourism segment.

𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐄 (𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟓𝐭𝐡 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒) 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤 @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dd801da13ef403cb2115ce5af5dadded

By sales channel, the market is classified into travel agents and direct. The travel agents segment accounted for a major share of the agritourism market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Direct segment of the sales channel in Agritourism is gaining significant traction among the people. This is majorly attributed to growing use of internet, smartphones, and availability of the platforms where people can find information and booking facilities. Internet is actively used to promote agritourism sites through farm owner and agriculturist.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global Agritourism Market revenue. The wide penetration of agritourism services in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico is acting as a catalyst in creating dominance. The growing consumer demand for economical, nature-based, and sustainable tourism among tourists is acting as a crucial driving force for the market. First, there is a growth in the prevalence of gluten-related disorders, such as celiac disease, in the region. In addition, the LAMEA region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Growth in disposable income and recovery in the economic stability of the African region countries are likely to upsurge the growth of the LAMEA agritourism market during the forecast period. Latin America and Africa are well occupied by a natural environment such as rivers and mountains.

The players operating in the agritourism industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Agricultural Tour Operators International, Agrilys Voyages, Bay Farm Tours, Blackberry Farm, LLC, Farm to Farm Tours, Greenmount Travel, Harvest Travel International, Field Farm Tours Limited, Select Holidays, and Stita Group.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

> This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the agritourism market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing agritourism market opportunities.

> The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

> Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

> In-depth analysis of the agritourism market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

> Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

> Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

> The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global agritourism market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Enquire More About this Report @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09097

Reasons to Buy This Agritourism Market Report:

• Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

• Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

• Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

• Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

• Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

• Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

• Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Read More Trending "AMR Exclusive Insights:

○ Ecotourism Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

○ Wellness Tourism Market is projected to reach $1,592.6 billion by 2030

○ Sustainable Tourism Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sustainable-tourism-market-A06549

○ Leisure Travel Market registering a CAGR of 22.6% from 2021 to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/leisure-travel-market

○ Driving Vacation Market is projected to reach $513.3 billion by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/driving-vacation-market-A17517

○ Virtual Tour Market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by 2030

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-tour-market-A15786

○ Ride-on luggage market is projected to reach $304.2 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ride-on-luggage-market-A47293

○ Diving Tourism Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/diving-tourism-market-A159086



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research