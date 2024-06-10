FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 24, 2024

AUGUSTA — The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Scarborough branch will be temporarily closed starting May 25 to allow for further repair work following the broken roof drain in February 2023. The branch is expected to be closed for at least four weeks while work is ongoing.

Following that winter’s coldest days, a roof drain above the office broke, sending water cascading into the interior of the branch. Staff worked quickly to ensure safety of customers and ensure electronics were out of range of the water pouring from the ceiling.

There has not been any threat to the health of the branch’s staff and customers since the leak. The branch was temporarily closed in May 2023 to allow for mold remediation, work that needs to happen this year as well to ensure a continued safe and healthy environment for customers and staff.

Other nearby branches (Portland, Springvale, Kennebunkport, Topsham) remain open to walk-in and appointment services. AAA Northern New England locations nearby (Portland, South Portland, Biddeford) also take BMV customers, and Mainers do not have to be AAA members to access services at those locations.

Services at AAA offices are limited to State ID Cards and Class C, non-CDL driver's license renewals and replacements (duplicates) that do not require such changes as a name change; a new photograph; or a change in restrictions and/or endorsements on a driver's license. AAA offices can do address changes, with acceptable documentation.

The addresses of BMV’s branch locations and local AAA Northern New England offices are listed at maine.gov/sos/bmv/locations/index.html#branches.

Mainers can schedule appointments at BMV branches at maine.gov/sos/bmv/.

Online BMV services remain available for all Mainers at maine.gov/sos/online_services/. Transactions that can be completed online include driver license or state ID renewals or replacements; online are vehicle registration renewals; overlimits payments; vehicle title replacements; vehicle title lien releases; and driver license reinstatement fee payments.

Mainers with questions about their written or roadway driving exams should dial 207-624-9000 Ext. 52119.

Information about the branch’s reopening will follow.

