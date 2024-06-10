Chiropractor Steve Troyanovich Pens The Book "The Human Touch" Exploring The Importance Of Compassion In Healthcare
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Steve Troyanovich, a respected chiropractor with over three decades of experience, announces the release of his new book, "The Human Touch." In this work, Dr. Troyanovich reflects on the changing landscape of healthcare, arguing for a return to a deeply personalized, patient-centered approach.
About the Book:
Drawing upon his extensive career as a chiropractor, Dr. Steve shares real-life stories highlighting the power of listening, individualized care, and teaching patients to be active participants in their health. Dr. Steve Troyanovich explores the need to re-center healthcare around the patient, emphasizing compassion and personalized care.
The Value of Connection:
The book emphasizes the importance of the doctor-patient relationship. It suggests genuine listening and interaction lead to better health outcomes.
Doctor as Teacher:
"The Human Touch" argues that a doctor's primary role is to educate the patient. This allows the patient to actively participate in their health and achieve the best results.
Critiquing Modern Medicine:
The book talks about the current healthcare system. It suggests that protocols, focus on testing, and corporate influence often diminish the focus on individualized patient care.
Medicine as an Art:
"The Human Touch" describes healthcare as more than just science. It emphasizes the 'art' of medicine, which involves compassion, careful examination, and human-centered practice.
Patient as Person:
The book criticizes a system that reduces patients to mere 'cases.' It advocates for a healthcare model that sees patients as unique individuals deserving of respect and attention.
Lost Humanity in Healthcare:
The book laments the declining focus on human-to-human connection within modern medicine. It suggests this impersonal trend creates worse experiences for both patients and doctors.
Personal Stories:
The book shares real-life stories from Steve Troyanovich's career as a chiropractor. These stories highlight themes of compassion, connection, and the challenges of the medical field.
Lessons from Experience:
"The Human Touch" is a memoir-style exploration of lessons learned throughout the author's career. These lessons could apply to patients seeking better care or offer insights for those within the medical profession.
About the Author:
Dr. Steve Troyanovich, DC, is a dedicated chiropractor who has maintained a successful private practice for 36 years. His firsthand experiences within the healthcare system have shaped his strong belief in the importance of personalized care and a patient-centered approach. He cites Kathleen Carol Gallagher-Troyanovich as his first teacher and credits Dr. William Rademacher with inspiring his chiropractic career. Additionally, he honors Drs. Arthur Helman and Floyd Beel, World War II veterans and influential chiropractors, as significant mentors who imparted valuable wisdom.
Author's Mission:
"The Human Touch" serves as a reminder of the essential role of human connection in healthcare. Dr. Troyanovich's insights offer a perspective for healthcare providers, patients, and anyone interested in the evolution of patient care.
Availability:
Available on Lulu, "The Human Touch" expresses the opinion about the practices doctors should follow to better deal with patients. Now also available as an e-book in Amazon's Kindle store!
Conclusion:
Steve Troyanovich argues modern medicine lacks the "Human Touch." He champions listening, teaching, and individualized care, advocating for a return to patient-centered healthcare.
Dr. Steve Troyanovich
About the Book:
Drawing upon his extensive career as a chiropractor, Dr. Steve shares real-life stories highlighting the power of listening, individualized care, and teaching patients to be active participants in their health. Dr. Steve Troyanovich explores the need to re-center healthcare around the patient, emphasizing compassion and personalized care.
The Value of Connection:
The book emphasizes the importance of the doctor-patient relationship. It suggests genuine listening and interaction lead to better health outcomes.
Doctor as Teacher:
"The Human Touch" argues that a doctor's primary role is to educate the patient. This allows the patient to actively participate in their health and achieve the best results.
Critiquing Modern Medicine:
The book talks about the current healthcare system. It suggests that protocols, focus on testing, and corporate influence often diminish the focus on individualized patient care.
Medicine as an Art:
"The Human Touch" describes healthcare as more than just science. It emphasizes the 'art' of medicine, which involves compassion, careful examination, and human-centered practice.
Patient as Person:
The book criticizes a system that reduces patients to mere 'cases.' It advocates for a healthcare model that sees patients as unique individuals deserving of respect and attention.
Lost Humanity in Healthcare:
The book laments the declining focus on human-to-human connection within modern medicine. It suggests this impersonal trend creates worse experiences for both patients and doctors.
Personal Stories:
The book shares real-life stories from Steve Troyanovich's career as a chiropractor. These stories highlight themes of compassion, connection, and the challenges of the medical field.
Lessons from Experience:
"The Human Touch" is a memoir-style exploration of lessons learned throughout the author's career. These lessons could apply to patients seeking better care or offer insights for those within the medical profession.
About the Author:
Dr. Steve Troyanovich, DC, is a dedicated chiropractor who has maintained a successful private practice for 36 years. His firsthand experiences within the healthcare system have shaped his strong belief in the importance of personalized care and a patient-centered approach. He cites Kathleen Carol Gallagher-Troyanovich as his first teacher and credits Dr. William Rademacher with inspiring his chiropractic career. Additionally, he honors Drs. Arthur Helman and Floyd Beel, World War II veterans and influential chiropractors, as significant mentors who imparted valuable wisdom.
Author's Mission:
"The Human Touch" serves as a reminder of the essential role of human connection in healthcare. Dr. Troyanovich's insights offer a perspective for healthcare providers, patients, and anyone interested in the evolution of patient care.
Availability:
Available on Lulu, "The Human Touch" expresses the opinion about the practices doctors should follow to better deal with patients. Now also available as an e-book in Amazon's Kindle store!
Conclusion:
Steve Troyanovich argues modern medicine lacks the "Human Touch." He champions listening, teaching, and individualized care, advocating for a return to patient-centered healthcare.
Dr. Steve Troyanovich
The Human Touch
+1 3098267410
drstevet1959@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram