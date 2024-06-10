Crypto Faucets Launched by GetBlock RPC Node Provider

EVM crypto faucets released by leading Web3 infrastructure provider GetBlock

Belgrade, Serbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 3, 2024, Web3 infrastructure innovator GetBlock, proudly announced the launch of its crypto faucets dashboard. Since the very first iterations, GetBlock faucets kit supports all mainstream L1s and L2s on Ethereum Virtual Machine.



Starting today, Ethereum Sepolia and Poligon Amoy testnets are up and running alongside Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Scroll, Blast, Linea, and zkSync Sepolia testnets for L2-focused devs.

Welcoming the latest release, GetBlock CEO Arseniy Voitenko invited all Web3 enthusiasts to try GetBlock crypto faucets:

Amidst all our recent upgrades, this one is for sure the most important release for global Web3 fam. We’re beyond excited to offer crypto developers a stack of user-friendly and secure crypto faucets for EVM blockchains. We’re sure that this product will introduce GetBlock to the new generation of devs who will be ready to launch secure and reliable apps

Sepolia and Amoy testnets are new-gen testing environments that replaced Ethereum Goerli and Polygon Mumbai respectively. They are used to allow developers to experiment with smart contracts and dApps in a risk-free environment. As testnet tokens have zero real value, testing procedures in all these networks can’t result in funds being lost.

All Sepolia faucets are ready to on-board developers

GetBlock’s cryptocurrency faucets are available free of charge for all users registered with GetBlock regardless of their tier: users of free accounts also can claim free test ETH or MATIC from the faucets.

Users can sign up to GetBlock with either email, Google Account or MetaMask wallet. In paid tariff plans, fiat and crypto payments are available. GetBlock was the first RPC node provider to merge the benefits of Web3 authorization with the support of fiat payment methods.

To prevent the faucets from being spammed and abused, GetBlock implemented some limitations. Crypto faucets users can get 0.02 ETH every day for free. In order to start using GetBlock’s testnet faucets, the developer should have at least 0.001 ETH on his or her wallet. These limitations are introduced to ensure that all developers will be able to get test ETH as soon as possible.

GetBlock expands its contribution to global Web3 ecosystem

With new GetBlock’s crypto faucets, developer will be able to stress-test dApps on major smart contract platforms Polygon and Ethereum, dominant L2s Arbitrum and Optimism, new-gen ZK-powered platforms Scroll, Linea, Base, and zkSync. This release is a part of GetBlock’s non-profit initiatives that are set to support Web3 developers worldwide.

As of 2024, GetBlock released free-to-use explorers for Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, NEAR Network, Harmony, and so on. With these block explorers, developers and crypto users can navigate through blocks, transactions, accounts, validators without writing a single line of code.

In May 2024, GetBlock launched a Marketplace, a specific free-to-use service that indexes the most reliable, popular, and innovative services available for Web3 users.

Also, GetBlock offers free access to its blockchain nodes for the accounts with 40,000 requests daily. It might be insufficient for commercial dApps, but it is the best way to start with the prototype as well as for the personal usage. GetBlock offers a similar range of blockchains for free and paid users so that every newcomer can experiment with the free version before purchasing his or her first paid packages.

Last but not the least, GetBlock supports Ophir Institute, a unique education initiative for the next generation of Web3 creators. Students of Ophir Institute are building and testing their apps on GetBlock’s nodes for free. As one of the cutting-edge cryptocurrency infrastructure companies, GetBlock is doing its part in the global mission to bootstrap Web3 adoption in various regions of the globe.

GetBlock connects crypto apps to 50+ blockchains, both testnets and mainnets. Its RPC nodes work with up to 99.99% uptime and can be accessed via gRPC, WebSockets, or JSON RPC interfaces.

