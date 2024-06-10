U of T unveils Indigenous beaded stole at 2024 convocation ceremonies

The first-ever Indigenous beaded stole was introduced to the University of Toronto’s convocation ceremonies last week.

Created by artist Katie Longboat, the stole is worn by the Eagle Feather Bearer, who leads the chancellor’s procession into Convocation Hall, and symbolizes the university’s enduring partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

In a video released today, Longboat explains that the design is inspired by the campuses’ natural surroundings and includes elements such oak leaves, acorns, pine needles, a blue poppy flower, a trillium flower and a beaver.

“Another element in the beadwork is the waterways,” said Longboat, who is originally from Six Nations of the Grand River.

“If you look closely, there are what look like streams flowing from the top to the bottom of the work and that represents the waterways in Toronto that are connected to the area.”