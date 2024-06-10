Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,343 in the last 365 days.

U of T unveils Indigenous beaded stole at 2024 convocation ceremonies

The first-ever Indigenous beaded stole was introduced to the University of Toronto’s convocation ceremonies last week.  

Created by artist Katie Longboat, the stole is worn by the Eagle Feather Bearer, who leads the chancellor’s procession into Convocation Hall, and symbolizes the university’s enduring partnership with Indigenous Peoples. 

In a video released today, Longboat explains that the design is inspired by the campuses’ natural surroundings and includes elements such oak leaves, acorns, pine needles, a blue poppy flower, a trillium flower and a beaver. 

“Another element in the beadwork is the waterways,” said Longboat, who is originally from Six Nations of the Grand River. 

“If you look closely, there are what look like streams flowing from the top to the bottom of the work and that represents the waterways in Toronto that are connected to the area.” 

You just read:

U of T unveils Indigenous beaded stole at 2024 convocation ceremonies

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more