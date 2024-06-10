Tiny House Village Offers Affordable Luxury Community Living Options in Flagstaff
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hope Construction, a full-service general contracting company, announces the availability of affordable, luxury housing options with Tiny House Village, an innovative community in the heart of Flagstaff. Step into the future of living with Tiny House Village!
Combining affordability and luxury, Tiny House Village offers a vibrant sense of community for retirees, seniors, empty nesters, and families seeking a second home. Tiny House Village offers one and two-bedroom units with six different floor plans, allowing residents to choose the home that best fits their needs. These tiny and small homes are designed to maximize space and efficiency, significantly reducing living costs. Each home features a private, fenced 750-square-foot yard, offering personal outdoor space for gardening, relaxation, and socializing with friends, family, or friendly neighbors.
The nostalgic charm of close-knit community living is the goal of Tiny House Village, and current residents agree it’s a part of its charm. Tiny House Village was built to foster a friendly, safe environment reminiscent of childhood neighborhoods. Residents can enjoy monthly game nights, summer yoga sessions on the lawn, and other community events that bring neighbors together. Situated in the refreshing pine air of Flagstaff, this unique small house community creates a space for lasting friendships and a supportive community.
The Tiny House Village community boasts stunning mountain views and lush green spaces. It has two large communal areas, including a dog park and a clubhouse with a spacious patio and lawn games. For adventure seekers, Tiny House Village offers proximity to national and state parks. The community also serves as an ideal location for families of university students.
The scenic beauty and tranquil setting of Flagstaff make Tiny House Village a retreat for those looking to downsize and embrace a simpler lifestyle. Residents celebrate the peace and freedom of downsizing and staying active within this vibrant community, nearby iconic landmarks such as Sedona and the Grand Canyon.
“Moving to Tiny House Village has been a milestone. The houses are brand new, with great appliances, and every home has a private fenced yard for gardening and entertaining. My dog loves the dog park! The location is perfect, it is convenient to all the activities that Flagstaff offers,” said Marilyn Levin, Tiny House Village resident. “The community is welcoming, and the mountain views from the houses are breathtaking. I am impressed that the energy-efficient homes offer savings that allow me to reduce living expenses, get out of the Phoenix heat, live more freely, and travel.”
To learn more about Tiny House Village or to schedule a tour, visit [LiveSmall.net](https://livesmall.net) or contact Jana Carpenter at 928-833-7993.
ABOUT HOPE CONSTRUCTION
Hope Construction is dedicated to building sustainable, affordable housing solutions focusing on quality and community. Our innovative designs and commitment to energy efficiency help create living spaces that enhance residents' lives while preserving the environment, so you can feel good about feeling at home in our tiny oasis.
Jana Carpenter
