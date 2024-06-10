Indie Author’s Book Explores the Lives of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ as ‘Extreme Entrepreneurs’
Tracy Emerick examines the impact of two iconic figures in his latest bookTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tracy Emerick, Ph. D.,, a seasoned marketing expert and retired consultant, delves into the extensive influence of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ in his book, “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ”. This thought-provoking work explores the concept of the soul and its projection to others, using Jobs and Christ as paradigms of ‘extreme entrepreneurs’ who have fundamentally transformed human experience.
In “Extreme Entrepreneurs”, Emerick highlights Steve Jobs' mission to democratize technology, famously describing his products as a ‘bicycle for the mind’. Jobs’ vision brought complex technology to the masses, revolutionizing how people interact with information and each other. Conversely, Jesus Christ's teachings are presented as a transformative journey from living in fear to embracing love, encouraging individuals to connect with the divine within themselves.
Tracy Emerick brings a wealth of experience to his writing. Over his career, he has authored two marketing books and operated a direct marketing agency for two decades. His extensive background in marketing and business development consulting is complemented by his service as a state representative, church moderator, and chair of his town's planning board. Additionally, Emerick has taught at several universities at the graduate level. He holds a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in business administration.
This book is one of four books in Emerick’s series which juxtapose the lives and teachings of historical and contemporary figures.
“Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” is available now. Readers interested in exploring the profound insights of this book can purchase it on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide in eBook, paperback, and Hardcover formats.
