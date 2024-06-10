Dignity Gold LLC Welcomes Industry Veterans Daniel Sweet and Miguel Barahona

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dignity Gold LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Sweet to its Board of Directors and the addition of Miguel Barahona as an advisor, effective immediately. These distinguished industry professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will significantly bolster Dignity Gold’s strategic direction and operational excellence.



With over 40 years of trading experience, Daniel Sweet has been a pivotal figure on Wall Street. Serving as a Series 24 Principal for three decades, he has overseen trading ADRs and foreign currencies for major firms. More recently, Mr. Sweet was the managing director, principal, and head Trader at BGC Partners. He is FINRA licensed and majored in Finance at California State University. His extensive knowledge and leadership in the financial markets are invaluable assets to Dignity Gold’s board.

Miguel Barahona is a highly accomplished mining engineer with over 35 years of industry experience. His career spans various leadership roles, including CEO, COO, and Country Manager. Mr. Barahona has successfully led numerous mining projects from exploration to production, with a strong focus on safety, productivity, and ethical business practices. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Universidad de Guanajuato, Mexico, and a Master of Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. Mr. Barahona’s technical expertise and strategic vision will be critical as he advises Dignity Gold on its mining initiatives.

David Weild IV, Chairman of Dignity Gold LLC, commented on the appointments, “We are thrilled to welcome Daniel and Miguel to our team. Daniel’s many years of experience in trading and finance, combined with Miguel’s extensive background in mining operations, will provide invaluable insights and guidance as we continue to grow and innovate. Their leadership and expertise will be instrumental in driving our mission forward.”

Dignity Gold LLC looks forward to the contributions of these esteemed professionals as the company continues to pursue excellence and innovation in the precious metals and mining sectors.

About Dignity Gold LLC

Dignity Gold LLC is a leading company in the precious metals and mining industry, dedicated to responsible and sustainable mining practices. The company is committed to creating value for its stakeholders through innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. For more information, please visit https://dignitygold.com/ .

Contact: Jonathan Kolbe +1-646-499-1059