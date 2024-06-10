New Book by Tracy Emerick Compares Coaching Styles of Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ
“Consummate Coaches” explores the attributes of effective coaching through historical and modern examplesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experienced marketing professional and retired consultant-now author, Tracy Emerick, Ph. D., presents his latest book, “Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ”. This insightful work examines the unique qualities that define a top-tier coach by contrasting the methods of NFL coach Bill Belichick and the teachings of Jesus Christ.
“Consummate Coaches” investigates what makes a coach exceptional, emphasizing the development of winning teams and the mentorship of future coaches. Emerick uses the examples of Belichick, a contemporary sports icon, and Jesus, a historical figure, to illustrate the essential elements of successful coaching. The book provides a detailed exploration of the many facets of coaching and the importance of adapting to the needs of the moment for success both in sports and in life.
Targeted at individuals aged forty to fifty-five who may have little to no spiritual foundation, this book aims to draw parallels between the known and the unknown, providing valuable insights into the art of coaching.
This work is part of a series that examines human excellence across various fields, comparing it to an ideal model. The series aims to help readers gain a deeper understanding of themselves and improve their ability to fulfill their responsibilities.
Tracy Emerick's extensive experience enriches his writing. He has authored two marketing books, managed a direct marketing agency for twenty years, and spent a decade in marketing and business development consulting. His public service includes roles as a state representative, church moderator, and chair of his town's planning board. Additionally, Emerick has taught at several universities at the graduate level. He holds a BA in philosophy, an MBA, and a PhD in business administration. Emerick has been married for fifty-three years and has two children and five grandchildren.
Readers interested in knowing the secrets to becoming an effective coach may now purchase “Consummate Coaches: Bill Belichick and Jesus Christ” in hardcover, paperback, and eBooks formats on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading book depositories globally.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube
Other