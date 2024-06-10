Self-taught training course: ocean acidification

Date: 06 May – 12 July 2024

Course duration and format: Approximately 4-5 asynchronous hours/module to watch video lectures, complete reading, and take the quiz, totaling 30-35 hours

Target audience: The course is for scientists, post-docs, graduate students that have an association to a project where GOA-ON in a Box OA monitoring kits will be distributed in the near term, such as Building CapacIty in Ocean AcidificaTion MoniToring in the Gulf of GuineA (BIOTTA), or the IOC NORAD OA in Africa project. Basic knowledge of oceanography and/or acid-base chemistry is recommended.

Summary

Ocean acidification (OA) is a global environmental issue caused by the continuing release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This course covers the causes of ocean acidification, associated chemical changes, its effects on marine organisms and the global ocean, how to measure ocean acidification, how to plan appropriate observations in the field and experiments in the laboratory, and the political response to the threat of ocean acidification on the global, regional and local scale.

This course may be completed online remotely or online at the University of Ghana OTGA RTC. It is organized by the leads of the Building CapacIty in Ocean AcidificaTion MoniToring in the Gulf of GuineA (BIOTTA) project at the University of Ghana with the support of The Ocean Foundation and the IOC Ocean Science Section. The course content has been made available by the IOC Ocean Science Section and ocean acidification experts. This course is envisioned to provide baseline ocean acidification knowledge to multiple levels of researchers and students at institutions that will be receiving GOA-ON in a Box kits to conduct ocean acidification monitoring in 2024.

Learning outcomes

By the end of this training, participants should be able to:

Communicate the concept of ocean acidification, its causes, and associated chemical changes

Become familiar with ocean acidification’s effects on marine organisms and the global ocean

Understand how to measure carbonate chemistry parameters in the lab and in the field

Perform quality control and assurance on data and understand how to submit it to global data portals

Plan appropriate observations in the field and experiments in the laboratory

Course contents

Module 1. Introduction to ocean acidification

Module 2. The ocean carbonate system

Module 3. Data quality and management

Module 4. 14.3.1 SDG Indicator Methodology

Module 5. Laboratory experiments for ocean acidification

Module 6. Chemical observations in the field

Module 7. Biological observations in the field

OceanExpert, 06 May 2024. More information.

