Self-taught training course: ocean acidification
Date: 06 May – 12 July 2024
Course duration and format: Approximately 4-5 asynchronous hours/module to watch video lectures, complete reading, and take the quiz, totaling 30-35 hours
Target audience: The course is for scientists, post-docs, graduate students that have an association to a project where GOA-ON in a Box OA monitoring kits will be distributed in the near term, such as Building CapacIty in Ocean AcidificaTion MoniToring in the Gulf of GuineA (BIOTTA), or the IOC NORAD OA in Africa project. Basic knowledge of oceanography and/or acid-base chemistry is recommended.
Summary
Ocean acidification (OA) is a global environmental issue caused by the continuing release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. This course covers the causes of ocean acidification, associated chemical changes, its effects on marine organisms and the global ocean, how to measure ocean acidification, how to plan appropriate observations in the field and experiments in the laboratory, and the political response to the threat of ocean acidification on the global, regional and local scale.
This course may be completed online remotely or online at the University of Ghana OTGA RTC. It is organized by the leads of the Building CapacIty in Ocean AcidificaTion MoniToring in the Gulf of GuineA (BIOTTA) project at the University of Ghana with the support of The Ocean Foundation and the IOC Ocean Science Section. The course content has been made available by the IOC Ocean Science Section and ocean acidification experts. This course is envisioned to provide baseline ocean acidification knowledge to multiple levels of researchers and students at institutions that will be receiving GOA-ON in a Box kits to conduct ocean acidification monitoring in 2024.
Learning outcomes
By the end of this training, participants should be able to:
- Communicate the concept of ocean acidification, its causes, and associated chemical changes
- Become familiar with ocean acidification’s effects on marine organisms and the global ocean
- Understand how to measure carbonate chemistry parameters in the lab and in the field
- Perform quality control and assurance on data and understand how to submit it to global data portals
- Plan appropriate observations in the field and experiments in the laboratory
Course contents
- Module 1. Introduction to ocean acidification
- Module 2. The ocean carbonate system
- Module 3. Data quality and management
- Module 4. 14.3.1 SDG Indicator Methodology
- Module 5. Laboratory experiments for ocean acidification
- Module 6. Chemical observations in the field
- Module 7. Biological observations in the field
