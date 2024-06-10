UPDATED MEDIA ADVISORY: Updated list of Public Hearings re. Public Hearings across Ontario to protect & restore local public hospitals

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to more than 1,200 closures of emergency departments and other local hospital services over the last year , the Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is holding public hearings across Ontario to develop recommendations for the future of our local hospitals, including small, rural and northern community hospitals. Mid size or larger local hospitals are included where they are at risk of closure. Please note that the list of hearings has been updated and is included below.



The hearings are an opportunity for patients and community residents, service agencies, patient advocacy groups, concerned citizens, municipal leaders, health care professionals and others to provide their thoughts. The results of the hearings will be collected in a report with recommendations on how to protect and improve, especially small and rural, local hospitals.

Hearings are open to all Ontario residents. They will be held with both online (Zoom) and in-person options so everyone can attend and participate. People may submit written or verbal statements on their experiences and concerns to an expert, non-partisan panel. To make a verbal presentation and give your input at the hearings, you must register here: https://bit.ly/ohc-june2024 . Presenters will be able to speak for a maximum of seven minutes. The deadline for written submissions is Thursday, June 20 at 5 p.m.

“These hearings are a chance for people in rural and northern Ontario to share their experiences and to safeguard and improve our local hospitals, especially those at risk of closures,” said Brenda Scott, chair of the Coalition's small, rural & local hospital committee. “We want to hear what has been cut, what if anything has improved, and what is needed to improve equity, save our hospitals and improve health care for rural Ontario.”

“Decisions about our local hospitals have been removed from the local communities that have funded and relied upon them for generations,” added Natalie Mehra, executive director of the OHC. “Residents in these areas deserve the opportunity to share their concerns and influence decisions that will impact them.”

The expert panel includes:

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition

Brenda Scott, Chair of Small and Rural Hospital Committee with Ontario Health Coalition and Co-chair of Grey Bruce Health Coalition

France Gélinas, NDP Health Critic and MPP for Nickel Belt (Ontario New Democratic Party)

Adil Shamji, Liberal Health Critic and MPP for Don Valley East (Ontario Liberal Party)

Mike Schreiner, Leader of the Green Party of Ontario and MPP for Guelph (Green Party of Ontario)

Graham Webb, Lawyer and Executive Director of the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly

Additional doctors, nurses, health care worker leaders, and health professionals.

Updated list of hearings, everyone is welcome to attend:

Already held: Saturday, June 8 9:30-11:30 a.m. Welland and Niagara

Welland Civic Square, Community Room,

60 East Main Street, Welland

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81560972577



3-4:30 p.m. St. Marys, Clinton, Seaforth, Stratford and Region

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 236,

66 Church St N, St. St. Marys

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87422681443

Upcoming:

Tuesday, June 11 9-11 a.m. Bracebridge & South Muskoka

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 161,

168 Muskoka Rd. Bracebridge

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81174304511

Tuesday, June 11 1:30-3:30 p.m. Barrie & Simcoe County

Barrie Public Library, Angus Ross Room,

60 Worsley St. Barrie

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82235156274

Thursday June 13 12-2 p.m. Almonte, Arnprior, Mississippi Mills, Renfrew County & Region

Almonte Civitan Club,

500 Almonte St. Almonte

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84185435564

Friday, June 14 4-6 p.m. Haliburton, Minden & Region

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 129,

719 Mountain St. Haliburton

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82620928242

Monday, June 17 12:30-2 p.m. Thunder Bay & the Northwest

Thunder Bay Public Library: Mary J.L. Black Branch Community Program Room,

901 Edward St S. Thunder Bay

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83145033983



Tuesday, June 18 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chesley, Walkerton, Hanover, Town of Durham & Region

Chesley Community Centre Community Hall,

129 4th Ave SE. Chesley

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84939615045



Tuesday, June 18 2-3 p.m. Wingham & Area

North Huron Wescast Community Complex, Hot Stove Lounge Meeting Room,

99 Kerr Dr. Wingham

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84441433028



Tuesday, June 18 4:30-5:30 p.m. Mount Forest, Palmerston, Listowel, Town of Durham & Region

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 134,

140 King St W. Mount Forest

Or join by Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82526483075

Please note:

Due to staffing issues, the Ontario Health Coalition will not hold hearings in Mindemoya, Blind River, Perth and Campbellford that were previously scheduled in this two-week slate. We have contacted everyone who booked a presentation and have moved them to another hearing. Those who did not register but wish to give verbal presentations and input to the panel can join any of the other hearings by Zoom (or in person). The OHC may restore or add hearings at a later date, based on community demand for them.

About the Ontario Health Coalition

The Ontario Health Coalition (OHC) is a non-profit, non-partisan public interest activist coalition and network. OHC works to protect and improve our public health care system by honouring and strengthening the principles of the Canada Health Act. OHC represents more than 750,000 Ontarians in its network of 500 member organizations, Local Health Coalitions and individual members including: seniors’ groups; patients’ organizations; unions; nurses and health professionals’ organizations; physicians and physician organizations that support the public health system; non-profit community agencies; student groups; ethnic and cultural organizations; residents’ and family councils; retirees; poverty and equality-seeking groups, and women’s organizations.