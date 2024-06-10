The Southampton Inn Annual BBQ Celebrates the Start of the Summer Season
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The award-winning Southampton Inn invited hotel guests, seasonal visitors and residents to a celebration at the most desirable location in the heart of Southampton New York, kicking off the Hamptons summer season at the 2024 Annual Memorial Day Weekend Barbeque.
Guests celebrated the holiday al fresco at the pool patio surrounded by several acres of manicured lawns and private gardens, where they enjoyed a buffet of signature burgers, platters of traditional salads and tasty holiday classics prepared by the team at Claude’s Restaurant. The pool patio barkept all the participants hydrated with a wide selection of chilled refreshments to sip under the sun.
Notable attendees included: Shane Moan, Dede Gotthelf, Terry Moan, Philip Gotthelf, Eddie Moan, Alice Thomson, Southampton Village Mayor William Manger jr., NYS AssemblywomanRebecca Seawright, Consuelo Vanderbilt, Catherine Larsen, Eric Lerner, William Sullivan, Dan Kadison, Si-Yeon Kim, Bill McCuddy, Lieba Nesis, Tijana Ibrahimovic, Olga Ferrara, Elena Gibbs and Jean Shafiroff.
Visit the Inn this summer in one of 90 renovated and comfortably furnished guestrooms, with 16 specifically designed for pets to enjoy with their owners. A weekend of pure relaxation awaits as each room is prepared with Matouk Linens over Tempur-Pedic® mattresses. Guestrooms also feature complimentary Wi-Fi internet access, flat screen TV, small refrigerators and guest-controlled air conditioning and heating. Other features of the property include a library with fireplace, flexible indoor meeting spaces such as conference rooms, ballroom and a games roomfor children of all ages, and newly renovated eatery Claude’s Restaurant, which offers a delicious, locally sourced all-day menu.
Make the most of a summer getaway with on-site amenities and experiences. Every inch of the Southampton Inn’s several acres of lawn space appeals to guests needs. The beautiful grounds of the Inn consist of several acres of manicured lawns and gardens. Amenities on the property include a 50-foot heated outdoor pool, all-weather tennis and pickle board court and shuffleboard.
The friendly and efficient staff at the Southampton Inn can assist busy travelers with a selection of exciting local excursions such as restaurant reservations, tours at art galleries, studios and the Southampton Historical Museum. The Inn also partners with local organizations to offer tickets to charity events and galas.
This Summer 2024 (through Labor Day), the Southampton Inn provides guests with a complimentary beach shuttle service to Coopers Beach – rated by Dr. Beach as the 2024 best beach on the continental USA.
Other local activities available for Guests to enjoy include indulgence of the finest wines at vineyards, and listening to concerts weekly at Agawam Park, Avram Hall and the Cultural Center. Sporting activities such as access to Golf tee times, surfing, kiteboarding plus tennis lessons, fishing and boating expeditions, plus hiking trips at nature conservancies are just a few experiences that Southampton has to offer; all carefully selected for Southampton Inn guests.
About the Southampton Inn:
The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library, The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.
