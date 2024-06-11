ZSuite Tech Reaches Major Milestone: 90 Bank Partners Across 26 States

Innovative Digital Escrow and Subaccounting Leader Continues to Expand Impact Across Multiple Markets

WESTWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZSuite Tech, the market leader in digital escrow and subaccounting solutions, proudly announces the achievement of the significant milestone of signing their 90th bank partner. They now have partner banks headquartered in 26 different states across the US. This accomplishment underscores ZSuite Tech's commitment to revolutionizing financial processes and delivering unparalleled value to its partners and clients.

Since its inception, ZSuite Tech has focused on providing cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to the needs of various industries. Currently supporting 12 different verticals and over 6,800 businesses across the United States, ZSuite Tech has consistently demonstrated its ability to help financial institutions grow commercial deposits and drive efficiency and innovation in three-party accounts and sub-ledgering.

“We are delighted to announce that ZSuite Tech has achieved the significant milestone of partnering with our 90th financial institution. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional value and service in helping our partners grow commercial deposits. We are proud of the impact we've made in streamlining financial processes, enhancing operational efficiency and providing a first-class user experience for both our clients and their customers. As we continue to innovate and expand our reach, we look forward to even greater success and more transformative partnerships in the future,” said Nathan Baumeister, CEO and Co-founder of ZSuite Tech.

ZSuite Tech’s suite of digital products simplifies complex financial workflows, enabling businesses who use their partner banks to manage their funds with greater accuracy, transparency, and security. With a focus on continuous improvement and customer satisfaction, ZSuite Tech remains dedicated to helping its partners navigate the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology.

About ZSuite Tech

ZSuite Tech is a financial technology company that aims to power financial institutions with digital escrow products for specific commercial verticals that they can offer to their clients. ZSuite's products, ZRent and ZEscrow, streamline collection of recurring payments and automate the management and compliance around three-party accounts and multi-use escrow subaccounting.

To learn more about ZSuite Tech and how it can help your financial institution, please visit: https://www.zsuitetech.com.