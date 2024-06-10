Medical Display Market Projected to Reach USD 3.27 Billion By 2031
Medical Display Market Sees Sharp Growth Fueled By Technological Advancements And Evolving Healthcare LandscapeAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Display Market Size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023. It is expected to reach USD 3.27 billion by 2031, growing at CAGR of 5.1% per year.
The medical display market is experiencing steady growth due to several factors including technological advancements are leading to ever more sophisticated displays, while the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging requires high-quality visualization tools. Additionally, the rise of minimally invasive procedures, telemedicine, and remote diagnostics is creating a need for specialized medical displays that can accurately transmit and display medical data.
This growth is expected to continue, driven by specific trends. The surgical and interventional segment of the market is particularly promising, fueled by the demand for advancements in endoscopic video cameras, the growing volume of surgical procedures, and the increasing demand for high-resolution displays for improved surgical visualization. Additionally, the rise of hybrid operating rooms, which integrate various imaging modalities and require central display interfaces, is creating further demand for advanced medical displays. Finally, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies with growing populations, will create new opportunities for medical display manufacturers.
Download Free Sample Report of Medical Display Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1779
List of Medical Display Companies Profiled in Report:
• Advantech
• Barco NV
• Double Black Imaging
• Eizo
• FSN Medical
• FSN Medical Technologies
• HP Development
• Jusha Medical
• LG Electronics
• Quest International
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• Sony Electronics Inc.
• Steris
Key Market Segments
By Device Type
• Desktop
• Mobile
• All-in-one
By Panel Size Type
• Up to-22.9-inch panels
• 23.0–26.9-inch panels
• 27.0–41.9-inch panels
• Above-42-inch panels
By Resolution
• Up to 2MP
• 2.1 to 4MP
• 4.1 to 8MP
• Above 8MP
By Application Type
• Digital pathology
• Radiology
• Multi-modality
• Surgical
• Mammography
• Others
By Technology, OLED Displays - Expected to witness the fastest growth due to their superior ability to display subtle details and increasing use in radiology and diagnostics.
By Application, Diagnostic Applications holds the largest share due to the rising prevalence of diseases and increased use of imaging systems for screening.
By Resolution, 2.1-4MP segment holds the second-largest share due to its advantages in image detail, screen size, and multi-modality support. 4.1-8MP segment is projected for significant growth due to features like higher brightness, wider screens, and compatibility with high-resolution modalities.
Regional Analysis
North America currently dominates, capturing the largest market share. This dominance can be attributed to several factors such as the region boasts a robust healthcare infrastructure with advanced medical facilities readily adopting cutting-edge medical technologies, including high-quality displays, the growing emphasis on preventive care coupled with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases fuels the demand for advanced diagnostic tools, and medical displays play a crucial role in this domain. North America is also a hotbed for medical technology innovation, allowing for the early adoption of the latest display technologies. Furthermore, the widespread use of Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) necessitates advanced medical displays for efficient storage, retrieval, and visualization of medical images. Finally, significant investments in research and development within the region propel the creation of novel and improved medical displays, solidifying North America's leading position. However, while North America currently dominates the market, other regions like Asia Pacific are poised for significant growth due to factors like increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and growing populations.
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1779
Recent Developments
• In April 2023, LG Electronics raised the bar in medical displays with the launch of the 32HQ713D-B. This high-resolution 8MP monitor boasts impressive features like exceptional brightness (1000 nits), deep blacks thanks to LG's IPS Black technology, and an automatic calibration system for guaranteed color accuracy.
• In February 2023, Eizo launched a 21.3-inch, 2-megapixel color monitor specifically designed for displaying patient charts and reviewing diagnostic images in healthcare settings. This product caters to the need for clear and accurate visualization of medical information within hospitals and clinics.
Impact Of Global Tensions On The Medical Display Market
Global tensions can cast a shadow on various diagnostic applications. From general radiology and mammography facing delays in acquiring or maintaining crucial equipment to digital pathology encountering roadblocks in international collaboration, these tensions disrupt the smooth flow of healthcare. Multi-modality applications, which rely on the seamless integration of different imaging technologies, could be hampered by trade restrictions or sanctions. Surgical procedures may also be affected by limited access to advanced displays or specialized tools. Even dentistry isn't immune, with potential shortages in imaging equipment and materials causing delays in diagnoses and treatments. The ripple effects extend to other diagnostic areas as well.
However, there might be a positive impact also that is global tensions could act as a catalyst for countries to invest in domestic production of medical equipment, fostering self-sufficiency in the long run. Additionally, these challenges might push the healthcare industry to embrace telemedicine and remote diagnostics solutions, offering a potential benefit especially in regions facing disruptions in traditional healthcare access.
Key Insights Of The Medical Display Market
• Gain a clear understanding of the market size, growth trajectory, and key drivers influencing its development.
• Identify the most promising segments (technology, application, resolution) to make strategic investment choices.
• Stay informed about the latest advancements from leading manufacturers and adapt your strategies accordingly.
• Gain insights into emerging trends like telemedicine and hybrid ORs to prepare for future market shifts.
• Be aware of potential challenges arising from global tensions and develop mitigation strategies.
Purchase Medical Display Market Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1779
Table of Content
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Research Methodology
Chapter 3 Medical Display Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Impact Analysis (COVID-19, Ukraine- Russia war, Ongoing Recession on Major Economies)
Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 6 Porter’s 5 forces model
Chapter 7 PEST Analysis
Chapter 8 Medical Display Market Segmentation, By Device Type
Chapter 9 Medical Display Market Segmentation, By Panel Size Type
Chapter 10 Medical Display Market Segmentation, By Resolution
Chapter 11 Medical Display Market Segmentation, By Application Type
Chapter 12 Regional Analysis
Chapter 13 Company profile
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 15 Use Case and Best Practices
Chapter 16 Conclusion
Continued…
Other Trending Report
Human Insulin Market Outlook
Orthobiologics Market Outlook
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
email us here