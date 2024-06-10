Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is poised to reach $7.10 bn by 2031, Fueled by noise reduction demands
The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market Size was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.10 billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Drivers
The Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market is fueled by a confluence of factors. Stringent regulations on noise pollution from governments worldwide are a major driver, pushing carmakers to adopt quieter technologies and materials. Consumer demand for a more refined and comfortable driving experience, influenced by luxury car features trickling down, is another key factor. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs), while quieter at low speeds, introduces new challenges like high-frequency motor noise at higher speeds, requiring specialized acoustic engineering solutions. Additionally, the growing popularity of autonomous vehicles necessitates quieter cabins for a more pleasant passenger experience during hands-free operation. Furthermore, increasing competition in the automotive industry compels manufacturers to differentiate their products through a quieter and more premium driving experience, leading them to invest in advanced acoustic engineering services.
By Offering:
-Physical Acoustic Testing
-Virtual Acoustic Testing
By Application:
-Interior
-Body & Structure
-Powertrain
-Drivetrain
By Vehicle Type:
-Passenger cars
-Commercial vehicles
Segment Analysis
The automotive acoustic engineering services market is divided into two segments depending on vehicle type: passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles. Passenger automobiles presently dominate the market, owing to the growing popularity of alternative powertrains such as electric and hybrid vehicles. Tires, motors, and other components all contribute to these new powertrains' distinctive noises. Additionally, rules such as the NHTSA statute (minimum sound requirements for electric vehicles) require stricter noise control. To solve these obstacles, NVH testing is critical for identifying and managing noise problems. In contrast, the commercial vehicle category is expected to rise significantly. The growing demand for self-driving and noiseless commercial vehicles is pushing the need for improved acoustic engineering services in this market. So, while passenger automobiles currently dominate, commercial vehicles are likely to be a major growth driver in the near future.
Major Key Players of the Market
-Siemens Industry Software Inc.
-Robert Bosch
-AVL
-Bertrandt AG
-Brüel & Kjær
-EDAG Engineering GmbH
-FEV Group GmbH
-HEAD acoustics GmbH
-Autoneum
-Schaeffler Engineering GmbH
-STS Group AG
The Economic Impacts of the Russia-Ukraine War and Crisis
The Russia-Ukraine war has sent shockwaves through the automotive engineering services market, disrupting supply chains and impacting both regions. Sanctions imposed on Russia have crippled its domestic auto industry due to a lack of crucial components. This has led to a decline in demand for automotive engineering services in Russia. Additionally, the war has exacerbated the global chip shortage, impacting car production worldwide and limiting the need for acoustic engineering services. Furthermore, rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty are dampening consumer confidence, potentially leading to a decrease in overall vehicle sales and a subsequent decline in demand for acoustic engineering services. The war's impact is not limited to these regions. The disruption of supply chains has caused a domino effect, affecting car manufacturers globally and potentially leading to a shortage of skilled acoustic engineers as companies struggle to keep up with production demands.
Regional Analysis
The Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the automotive acoustic engineering services market due to a confluence of factors. Rapid economic growth and a burgeoning automotive industry, particularly in China and India, are fueling the demand for these services. As production hubs for domestic and international automakers, these countries require advanced acoustic solutions to meet noise regulations and consumer preferences for quieter, more comfortable vehicles. China's emphasis on premium in-car experiences, for instance, necessitates superior audio engineering. Japan, on the other hand, is a leader in pushing the boundaries of NVH performance. Their focus on acoustic excellence is evident in collaborations like the one between Bose and Volvo, where cutting-edge audio technology is being integrated into vehicles. Additionally, the development of powerful DSPs by Japanese companies showcases their commitment to creating immersive in-car sound experiences. These developments across Asia-Pacific point towards a future where the demand for advanced acoustic engineering services will continue to rise. As automakers prioritize quieter, more comfortable, and sustainable vehicles, acoustic engineers will need to adapt to new technologies and design methodologies to stay ahead of the curve. This continuous innovation will solidify Asia-Pacific's position as a major market leader in automotive acoustic engineering services.
Prospective advancements in the Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market
Data and insights from the study can help with strategic business choices such as resource allocation, service development, and investment prospects.
Understanding industry trends and future developments enables you to stay ahead of the curve. Create creative ideas and services that set you apart from competition.
The report's conclusions can help you plan your marketing and sales strategies. To certain industry segments and highlight your services' value proposition in response to market movements.
