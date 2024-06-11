SupplyOne Enhances West Coast Presence with Columbia Corrugated Box Acquisition
The acquisition establishes a west coast production and distribution presence for SupplyOne.NEWTOWN SQUARE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in North America, announces its strategic expansion to the West Coast with the acquisition of Columbia Corrugated Box Company, Inc. (CCB). This acquisition marks a significant milestone for SupplyOne, enhancing its production and distribution capabilities in the Pacific Northwest.
Founded in 1967, Columbia Corrugated Box Company has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the packaging industry. The company operates through two primary divisions: Columbia Corrugated Box and Packaging Resources Company (PRC). With facilities located in the Portland and Seattle metro areas, as well as Medford and Eugene, Oregon, CCB serves a broad region, including Washington, Oregon, and Northern California.
“Adding a SupplyOne presence to the West Coast further enhances our ability to service customers nationwide, in addition to on-going expansion of our North American coverage,” said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. “From our first conversations with CCB, we aligned strongly on approaching each customer with custom solutions and superior service.”
“As a family-owned business for over 50 years, it was extremely important to find the right partner that continues our legacy of fast, high quality packaging solutions embraces a customer-first attitude and treats employees like family. SupplyOne fit the bill on all fronts while offering an expansive North American footprint to serve our customers even more broadly,” said Steve Tanner, Owner of CCB.
“The management team and loyal employees of CCB have built one of the best corrugated and protective packaging businesses in the country over the last 50+ years, of which we are very proud. As part of SupplyOne, we are looking forward to taking the business to the next level with international scale, while maintaining the high-touch service our customers expect. We are very excited for the future growth this partnership will help drive,” said Roggy Pflug, COO of CCB.
Columbia Corrugated Box specializes in manufacturing custom corrugated solutions, protective packaging, and high-resolution printed packaging. Their product offerings include traditional corrugated packaging, specialty custom corrugated services, retail point-of-purchase displays, and high-color graphics through litho-lamination and digital printing capabilities. This diverse range of services allows CCB to cater to a wide array of customer needs, ensuring high-quality and innovative packaging solutions.
The PRC division is recognized as a major player in the foam industry. The company excels in providing protective packaging solutions, including custom cushioned crates, thermoformed pick-and-place build pallets, and value-added foam products. These products are essential for ensuring the safe transportation and storage of delicate items, and PRC's expertise in foam packaging significantly enhances SupplyOne's overall product portfolio.
The acquisition of CCB represents the 41st addition to the SupplyOne portfolio in its 25 years of operation. This expansion aligns with SupplyOne's commitment to providing comprehensive packaging solutions and exceptional service across North America. By incorporating CCB and PRC into its network, SupplyOne strengthens its ability to meet the evolving needs of its customers on the West Coast and beyond.
-----
About SupplyOne
SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. It provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, medical and e-commerce companies industry-leading packaging programs, products, and supply chain solutions from a single point of contact to unlock efficiency and direct cost savings. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned, privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.
www.supplyone.com
About Box Reports
Box Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.
www.boxreports.com
Media Relations
Box Reports
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn