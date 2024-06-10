SuperOps Joins the Pax8 Marketplace to Automate MSP Businesses

The first PSA-RMM tool offered on the Pax8 Marketplace

DENVER, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the global availability of SuperOps, a pioneering solution that automates and empowers the operations of Managed Service Providers (MSPs). SuperOps is the first PSA-RMM tool available for purchase through the Pax8 Marketplace.

“We have long heard from our partners that our Marketplace was missing a powerful PSA-RMM tool and that their current tools were ineffective,” said Nikki Meyer, Corporate Vice President of Vendor Alliances at Pax8. "We are diligent in approving new vendors, and the team at SuperOps has built a solution that addresses many of our partners' pain points with innovative technology.”

How businesses approach technology is rapidly changing as many owners are ready to embrace emerging technologies quickly to remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape. As their clients adopt technology more quickly, MSPs need to embrace the changes already in motion across the IT channel in the speed of adoption and scalability of practices.

With SuperOps, Pax8 partners can leverage one unified solution to streamline workflows and scale operations on everything from service delivery to documentation and project management. SuperOps has a proven track record with MSPs worldwide who use the tool to improve marketing and customer acquisition while gaining efficiencies that improve customer retention and decrease administrative burden. SuperOps was purpose built to fuel productivity and profitability for MSPs worldwide, a perfect match for partners who utilize the Pax8 Marketplace to achieve increased business growth, efficiency, and security.

"In today's ever-evolving technology landscape, MSPs require a powerful and future-ready PSA-RMM platform to empower them as proactive partners for their clients, while also enabling them to build scalable and profitable businesses. We're thrilled to be the first PSA-RMM platform offered on the Pax8 marketplace, and we are confident that our unified platform, designed to fulfill the growth ambitions of MSPs, will propel the success of Pax8's partners worldwide," said Arvind Parthiban, CEO and Co-founder of SuperOps.

SuperOps will be exhibiting at Pax8’s flagship Beyond 2024 partner event June 9-11 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

About SuperOps

SuperOps is a unified PSA-RMM platform powered by AI and intelligent automation and built for future-focused MSPs. The company was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Arvind Parthiban and Jayakumar Karumbasalam. With a deep commitment to innovation and a focus on customer success, SuperOps equips MSPs with the tools they need to streamline operations, enhance service delivery, and scale their businesses. SuperOps is backed by marquee investors, Addition, March Capital, Matrix Partners India, Elevation Capital, and Tanglin Venture Partners. Step into the future of MSP innovation with SuperOps.com .

