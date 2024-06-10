More Than 50 Local Elected Leaders Endorse Nathan Hochman for Los Angeles County District Attorney
The rapidly growing bipartisan coalition supporting Nathan Hochman represent cities from across the LA regionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50 elected leaders from throughout Los Angeles County have endorsed Nathan Hochman for L.A. County District Attorney, as momentum continues to build for his campaign.
The bipartisan endorsements of mayors, councilmembers and other leaders from throughout the geographically and politically diverse county are a sign of growing frustration with incumbent D.A. George Gascon.
Here are the words of some of those endorsing Hochman:
Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri: “I’m endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney because he will make keeping the public safe his top priority. He will restore following the law, instead of picking and choosing which crimes to prosecute.”
Diamond Bar City Councilmember Steve Tye: “Last year, I made a motion to have a vote of no confidence in George Gascon; the vote was unanimous. I’m endorsing Nathan Hochman for District Attorney because I’m certain he’ll make public safety his top priority.”
Glendora City Councilmember Michael Allawos: “We now have an opportunity to bring back public trust, safety, civility and the rule of law that keeps our friends and family safe. This is why I’m endorsing Nathan Hochman for the County of Los Angeles District Attorney.”
Glendora City Councilmember Gary Boyer: “Our law enforcement professionals put their lives on the line every day to protect you and I, and it’s important that they know they have the support of the county District Attorney, and right now I don’t believe they have that. For that reason, I think it’s of the utmost importance that we make a change in that office and Nathan Hochman is the person that I want to see sitting in that seat come November.”
Rancho Palos Verdes Mayor John Cruikshank: “We’ve seen an increase in burglaries and crime throughout our community. We want to support Nathan Hochman because he doesn’t put an asterisk next to laws; he’s going to enforce all the laws.”
Arcadia City Councilmember Paul Cheng: “Over the last few years, we’ve had to deal with so many of our residents contacting us and saying, ‘Why? Why is the DA not involved in our communities?’ I’m hoping that in November 2024 that you will support a person that has come into my community and communities throughout Los Angeles to explain what the District Attorney can do and what the District Attorney will do, and that is the reason that I support Nathan Hochman.”
Los Angeles City Councilmember John Lee: “We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines. We must get involved.”
Hochman said he was thrilled to receive the support of elected leaders from across L.A. County.
“These leaders come from every corner of the county, with different backgrounds and from across the political spectrum,” Hochman said. “They are endorsing and voting for me as District Attorney because they know I will bring back sensible prosecution policies to the D.A.’s office.”
Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission and criminal defense attorney, finished a strong second in the March primary, qualifying for the November runoff. Gascon received 25% of the vote, the lowest percentage that any incumbent district attorney has received in a primary in Los Angeles County history.
The elected leaders endorsing Hochman include:
• Michael Allawos, City Councilmember of Glendora
• Walter Allen III, City Councilmember of Covina
• Sandra Armenta, City Councilmember of Rosemead
• Austin Bishop, Mayor of Palmdale
• Gary Boyer, City Councilmember of Glendora
• Bruce Burrows, City Councilmember of Cerritos
• Mark Burton, Fmr. Mayor of Manhattan Beach
• Michael Cao, Mayor Pro Tem of Arcadia
• Kirk Cartozian, Fmr. Mayor of Downey
• Eric Chan, City Councilmember of San Gabriel
• Paul Cheng, City Councilmember of Arcadia
• Margaret Clark, Mayor Pro Tem of Rosemead
• Craig Corman, City Councilmember of Beverly Hills
• John Cruikshank, Mayor of Rancho Palos Verdes
• Hector Delgado, City Councilmember of South El Monte
• Fernando Dutra, City Councilmember of Whittier
• Dr. Anthony Fellow, Municipal Water Board President of San Gabriel Valley
• David Fredendall, Mayor Pro-Tem of Glendora
• Lester Friedman, City Councilmember of Beverly Hills
• Claudia Frometa, City Councilmember of Downey
• Julian Gold, Fmr. Mayor of Beverly Hills
• John Harrington, Councilmember of San Gabriel
• Tim Hepburn, Mayor of La Verne
• Rhonda Hofmann Gorman, City Councilmember of Lawndale
• Pat Kearney, City Councilmember of Lawndale
• Michael Kemps, City Councilmember of Palos Verdes Estates
• Charlie Klinakis, Mayor Pro Tem of La Puente
• Peter Kraut, Mayor Pro Tem of Calabasas
• John S. Lee, City Councilmember of Los Angeles
• Ruth Low, City Councilmember of Diamond Bar
• Aurelio Mattucci, City Councilmember of Torrance
• Keith McCarthy, Fmr. Mayor of Downey
• Denise Menchaca, Vice Mayor of San Gabriel
• John Mirisch, City Councilmember of Beverly Hills
• Joseph Mollaie, Board Member of South Robertson Neighborhoods Council
• Richard Montgomery, City Councilmember of Manhattan Beach
• Dr. Sharona Nazarian, Vice Mayor of Beverly Hills
• Zein E. Obagi, Jr., City Councilmember of Redondo Beach
• Christine Parra, City Councilmember of Santa Monica
• R. Rex Parris, Mayor of Lancaster
• Dorothy Pemberton, City Councilmember of Downey
• Suzie Price, Fmr. City Councilmember of Long Beach
• Rick Rodriguez, Fmr. Mayor of Downey
• Becky Shevlin, Mayor of Monrovia
• Greig Smith, Fmr. City Councilmember of Los Angeles
• Hector Sosa, Vice Mayor of Downey
• Patricia Tye, Board Trustee Vice-President, Board of Education, Pomona Unified School District
• Steve Tye, City Councilmember of Diamond Bar
• April Verlato, Mayor of Arcadia
• Joe Vinatieri, Mayor of Whittier
• Eileen Wang, City Councilmember of Arcadia
• Cathy Warner, Mayor Pro Tem of Whittier
• Mary Wells, City Councilmember of Beverly Hills
• Dr. Sophie Wong, Fmr. School Board Chair of Alhambra
• Vincent Yu, Mayor Pro Tem of Temple City
A complete list of those endorsing Hochman is available at www.NathanHochman.com.
