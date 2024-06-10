Special military and veteran oryx and pronghorn hunts opening June 12

SANTA FE – Three special military and veteran drawing opportunities for oryx and pronghorn will open Wednesday, June 12.

Oryx hunts for injured military service members on White Sands Missile Range:

Injured military service members can apply online starting June 12 for one of up to 10 special oryx authorizations for hunts on White Sands Missile Range.

Applicants must be veterans of the U.S. military with a disability rating of 50 percent or greater in accordance with U.S. Veteran’s Administration guidelines for receiving disabled veteran benefits. Significantly injured, active-duty military members who do not have a VA disability rating also may apply.

Pronghorn hunts for resident Purple Heart recipients on Melrose Air Force Base:

Resident Purple Heart recipients are eligible to apply for one of up to five special pronghorn authorizations on Melrose Air Force Base.

Pronghorn hunts for New Mexico active-duty military on Melrose Air Force Base:

Active-duty military personnel permanently stationed in New Mexico are eligible to apply for one of up to six additional special pronghorn authorizations on Melrose Air Force Base.