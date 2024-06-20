Fibroid Fighters' Foundation Announces "A Night in Full Bloom" with Celebrity Guests and Special Musical Performance

A Night in Full Bloom" promises inspiration, connection, a star-studded lineup and surprise musical guest.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is pleased to announce its sponsors for its upcoming "A Night in Full Bloom" Fibroids Awareness Event. This empowering evening, dedicated to raising awareness and supporting women battling fibroids, will take place on Thursday, July 25th, 2024, beginning at 5:30 p.m. [EST]at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, New York. Key sponsors include USA Fibroid Centers, Merit Medical, Emblem Health, Moore Promotions and Antenna Satellite TV.

Fibroid survivors Cynthia Bailey, actress and entrepreneur, and Kym Lee, celebrity makeup artist, will co-host the event. Actor Malorie Bailey and TV Personality Cara Maria Sorbello will join the conversation and share their personal stories of inspiration, along with radio personality Angela Yee, host of Way Up, and Kenya Gipson, host of Maternal Podcast.

"A Night in Full Bloom" promises an unforgettable evening filled with inspiration, connection and a captivating musical performance by a to-be-announced artist. The keynote address will be given by Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers, a national health expert in minimally invasive surgery and champion of accessible healthcare. The program will also include inspiring stories from other fibroid survivors and an opportunity to connect with other women and build a supportive community.

The event begins with a free educational panel discussion from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a VIP Fundraising Dinner from 7:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are needed for the VIP portion of the evening.

Cynthia Bailey, who serves as a fibroid ambassador, has shared details about her 14-year struggle with fibroids publicly. She underwent uterine fibroid embolization (UFE)—a minimally invasive procedure used to treat fibroid tumors of the uterus that can cause heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, and pressure on the bladder or bowel.

"Since my battle with fibroids, I have become a health advocate," said Cynthia Bailey. "I want women to know that they have options other than a hysterectomy to treat fibroids.”

The star-studded lineup of celebrity guests at “A Night in Full Bloom" includes Cara Maria Sorbello, Malorie Bailey, Heidy Jantzen, Eugenia Buie, Shay Johnson, Coach Ella, Erica Taylor, Angela Yee, Kenya Gipson, and is co-hosted by Cynthia Bailey and Kym Lee. Guests can also look forward to captivating performances by the motivational speaker and entertainer, Mr. I’m Possible Keith Brown, alongside a soon-to-be-announced musical guest. The performer's identity will be revealed later this month on the Fibroid Fighters' Instagram site #NightInFullBloom at https://www.instagram.com/usafibroidcenters/.

Other sponsorship opportunities are still available for a "Night in Bloom". Contributions help Fibroid Fighters raise awareness, educate the public and support those affected by fibroids.

VIP Fundraiser Tickets are now available here for a 35 percent discount using a time-limited-time code “Fighter35.”

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, visit HTTPS://www.fibroidfighters.org/. You can also follow us on Instagram at #NightInFullBloom at https://www.instagram.com/usafibroidcenters/.

About Fibroid Fighters Foundation

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation is a national non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness, providing support, advocating for improved healthcare options, and empowering women to take control of their health when facing fibroids.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment with a nationwide network of outpatient centers. Their mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using UFE. They are dedicated to raising awareness of UFE and encouraging open communication about fibroids.

