IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF BARRED FINANCIAL ADVISOR TODD LESK AND LPL FINANCIAL
If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Todd Lesk Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskesPALM BEACH, FL, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to customers of barred financial advisor Todd Lesk (CRD# 2788300), who is facing several pending customer complaints which allege $1,147,516 in collective investor damages. The law firm urges customers who suffered investment losses with Todd Lesk at LPL Financial and/or Cambridge Investment Research to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm is currently pursuing FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of numerous customers of Todd Lesk who suffered investment losses at LPL Financial. According to FINRA BrokerCheck, financial advisor Todd Lesk has been hit with several customer complaints filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) alleging unsuitable and unapproved investment recommendations. Lesk was previously registered as a broker with LPL Financial from 2018 to 2022, and with Cambridge Investment Research from 2022 to 2023 in Coral Springs, FL.
One of the customer complaints filed against Lesk alleges unsuitable recommendations to invest in a non-broker/dealer investment offering that was sold away from the firm. Another pending customer complaint alleges that Lesk recommended an unapproved investment product and an unsuitable life insurance policy. A third customer complaint reportedly relates to structured settlement annuities and alleges that Lesk used his position of trust to provide a false layer of legitimacy to structured settlement activities.
In October 2023, Todd Lesk was permanently barred from acting as a broker by FINRA, following his failure to provide information and documents, and to appear for on-the-record testimony, in connection with the regulator’s investigation concerning whether he recommended his customer to invest in a crypto asset offering away from his member firm. Lesk was then permitted to resign from Cambridge Investment Research following allegations that he was unwilling to cooperate with either FINRA’s or the firm's requests for information. The firm was reportedly already in the process of terminating its relationship with Lesk, and accepted the resignation.
Financial advisors and their firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
Former customers of Todd Lesk and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses at LPL Financial or Cambridge Investment Research are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
