Astons Announces Hungary's Newly Approved Golden Visa Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astons, the leader in residency- and citizenship-by-investment solutions, is excited to announce its support for clients looking to take advantage of Hungary's newly updated official Golden Visa program.

The new program, set to take effect this year, marks important changes to one of the most anticipated EU residency options. This makes the Hungarian program particularly appealing to investors, especially as an alternative to the official Greek Golden Visa, whose minimum investment threshold will be significantly increased at the end of August 2024.

Hungary's official Golden Visa program offers non-EU and non-EEA citizens the opportunity to obtain investment residency permits through a variety of investment options. Astons is already gearing up to guide clients through the program, which will offer a variety of investment options, including:

Real estate funds

Real estate investments

Education-focused donation

This program distinguishes itself from other EU Golden Visas by offering multiple real estate investment options, starting at a notably accessible minimum investment of €250K. This strategic positioning makes the Hungarian Golden Visa a highly attractive option for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios with European real estate before the imminent price hike of the Greek program—Athens and Crete will increase to a minimum requirement of €800K.

Investors obtaining a Hungarian Golden Visa will enjoy ETIAS and EES exemption status, substantial banking and business opportunities in the EU, and the ability to bring family members, including spouses and children, to live in Hungary.

"The launch of Hungary's Golden Visa program is timely, offering a fantastic opportunity for those considering EU residency to explore varied options — particularly as we navigate the scheduled increase in the Greek Golden Visa's investment requirement," says Alena Lesina, a citizenship, residency, and real estate investment expert at the firm’s US office. "Astons is ready to provide expert guidance and comprehensive support to navigate this new and exciting pathway to European residency."

As Hungary’s program is set to begin in mid-2024, Astons encourages potential investors to schedule a free consultation soon. Clients can learn more about this unique opportunity for European residency, strategize their investment, and be first in line to benefit from this exciting new program.

