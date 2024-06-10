The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. Expands Primo Rewards Loyalty App to Saudi Arabia
Second Cup a global coffee cafe, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its renowned Primo Rewards loyalty app to its locations in Saudi Arabia.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc., "Second Cup" a leading global cafe chain, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its renowned Primo Rewards loyalty app to its locations in Saudi Arabia. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to strengthen its global presence and provide a seamless and rewarding experience to its customers.
The Primo Rewards loyalty app will be a game-changer for cafe enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia, offering exclusive perks and personalized offers.
By downloading the Primo Rewards app, customers in Saudi Arabia will gain access to a world of exciting features. They can earn points with every purchase, unlock special rewards, receive personalized offers, and stay updated on the latest promotions and new menu items. Just by signing up they get their first reward free.
"We are thrilled to introduce our Primo Rewards loyalty app to our valued customers in Saudi Arabia," said Jim Ragas, President & CEO of Second Cup "We believe that this expansion will further enhance the customer experience and provide added convenience and rewards for our loyal patrons."
The Primo Rewards app is now available for download on both iOS and Android devices in Saudi Arabia. To get started, customers can visit the App Store or Google Play Store, search for "SecondCupKSA" and follow the simple registration process.
For more information about The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. and the Primo Rewards loyalty app, please visit www.mysecondcup.com.
About The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.:
The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. is a Canadian based Global cafe retailer operating over 175 cafes internationally in 20 countries. With a focus on delivering exceptional quality and a unique cafe experience, The Second Cup offers a wide range of signature beverages, premium coffees, organic teas and delicious food options.
