Cyclohexane Market to Surge from US$ 28.7 Billion in 2024 to US$ 46.3 Billion by 2034, Driven by a 4.9% CAGR
Utilization of cyclohexane rising as solvent in paints and coatings industry for adhesive and sealant production says FactMR in its new market research reportROCKVILLE PIKE SUITE, MARYLAND, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing Demand for Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 Opening Doors to Growth Opportunities for Cyclohexane Manufacturers: Fact.MR Report
The global cyclohexane market (シクロヘキサン市場) is projected to reach US$ 46.3 billion by the end of 2034, up from US$ 28.7 billion in 2024, according to the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR. Key factor contributing to market expansion is rising demand for nylon 6 and nylon 66 due to their exceptional properties such as strength, durability, and adaptability.
Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 are used substantially in industries such as automotive, construction, textiles, and many others. Cyclohexane is an essential source of adipic acid and caprolactam, which are used to make nylon. Cyclohexane is becoming more popular as a raw material as the demand for nylon from diverse sectors grows.
The United States is one of the leading exporters of cyclohexane. Because of its sophisticated manufacturing skills and abundant feedstock supplies, the country enjoys the status of a major supplier of cyclohexane to many countries. With increasing demand, South Asia & Pacific and Latin American countries that are heavily industrializing and developing their infrastructure are presenting good export potential for cyclohexane producers.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global cyclohexane market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2024 to 2034, reflecting robust demand and steady market growth. East Asia is set to play a significant role in this expansion, projected to account for 22.7% of the global market share by 2034. Within North America, the United States is estimated to dominate the regional market with a 78.7% share in 2024. Notably, the market in South Korea is anticipated to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period. Meanwhile, China's cyclohexane market is expected to generate substantial revenue, reaching US$ 6.9 billion by the end of 2034. In terms of application, the adipic acid segment is projected to be a major revenue driver, contributing US$ 13.5 billion by 2034. Additionally, North American sales of cyclohexane are forecasted to achieve US$ 8.1 billion by 2034, underscoring the region's significant contribution to the market.
“Nylon-based goods are increasing in demand for their lightweight and durable properties, particularly in automobile parts, packaging, and textiles. This is stimulating production of cyclohexane,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Increasing Demand for Cyclohexane in Paints & Coatings Industry
Cyclohexane is a versatile chemical molecule that is increasingly being used outside of industrial applications such as nylon production. Demand for cyclohexane is rising as a solvent in the paints & coatings industry, where it is becoming a significant raw material in formulations for different types of adhesives, sealants, and coatings. Aside from that, cyclohexane is a major starting point for the synthesis of various important chemicals, such as cyclohexanol and cyclohexanone, which are used to make fragrances, plasticizers, and medicines.
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cyclohexane market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.
The study divulges essential insights into the market based on application (adipic acid, caprolactam) and end use (nylon 6, nylon 66, others), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).
