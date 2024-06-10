Cardiac Valve Market Size In 2024 - 2032 : Trends, Top Companies

Cardiac Valve Market

The global Cardiac Valve Market size is expected to reach USD 15.56 Billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 8.7%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cardiac valve market size was USD 6.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence for cardiac diseases is a major factor driving market revenue growth.Cardiac valve replacement is a treatment related to heart disease, which involves detachment of a damaged valve and replacing it with a new one. According to World Health Organization, globally Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of deaths, taking 17.9 million lives each year.

The cardiac valve market focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of devices used to treat valvular heart diseases, which involve dysfunctions in the heart’s valves—specifically the aortic, mitral, tricuspid, and pulmonary valves. These devices are essential in managing conditions such as valve stenosis (narrowing) and valve regurgitation (leakage), which can lead to severe cardiovascular complications if untreated. The market includes a variety of valve types, such as mechanical, biological (tissue), and transcatheter valves, each designed to cater to specific patient needs and surgical approaches. Leading companies in this market include Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences, Boston Scientific, and Abbott Laboratories, which continuously innovate to improve the efficacy and safety of cardiac valve devices.

Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the cardiac valve market:

Rising Prevalence of Valvular Heart Diseases: The increasing incidence of valvular heart diseases is a significant driver of market growth. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, and the rise in conditions like hypertension and diabetes contribute to the prevalence of these diseases. As more individuals are diagnosed with heart valve disorders, the demand for effective treatments, including surgical and transcatheter valve replacement procedures, continues to grow.

Advancements in Medical Technology: Technological innovations in valve design and surgical techniques are propelling the market forward. Advances in minimally invasive procedures, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR), offer safer and more effective treatment options for patients who are at high risk for traditional open-heart surgery. These technologies improve patient outcomes, reduce recovery times, and expand the pool of eligible patients, including those who were previously deemed inoperable.

Increased Awareness and Diagnosis: Enhanced diagnostic capabilities and greater awareness of valvular heart diseases are contributing to earlier and more accurate diagnoses. Non-invasive imaging techniques, such as echocardiography and cardiac MRI, allow for detailed assessment of valve conditions, leading to timely interventions and better management of the disease. As healthcare providers and patients become more knowledgeable about the symptoms and risks of valve disorders, the rate of diagnosis and treatment uptake increases.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Medtronic, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Abbott, Artivion, Inc., Colibri Heart Valve, JenaValve, TTK, Symetis, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Braile Biomédica, Labcor Laboratórios Ltd, Valcare Medical, Perouse Medical, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, CryoLife, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Foldax Inc., Novostia SA, and JC Medical, Inc

The Global Cardiac Valve Market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Cardiac Valve Market Segment Analysis :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global cardiac valve market on the basis of treatment, type, position, end-use. and region:

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cardiac Valve Repair

Cardiac Valve Replacement

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mechanical Valves

Tissue Valves

Transcatheter Valves

Position Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mitral Valve

Aortic Valve

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospital

Cardiac Research Institute

Others

Global Cardiac Valve Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭?

The report provides detailed information on factors that are expected to impact the market growth and market share during the forecast period

It presents the current state of the market and the future growth prospects in various geographical regions.

The report also includes an analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and delivers both qualitative and quantitative information..

In addition, the report conducts a SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis.T

The in-depth analysis provides valuable insights into the market, including the growth rate and business opportunities.

