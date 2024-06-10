NDSS, Orson, and Joy of Mom Partner to Create an Unforgettable Father's Day Gift to Support the Down Syndrome Community

Washington D.C., June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) has joined forces, with Orson, the groundbreaking AI video storytelling platform, and Joy of Mom, a leading, trusted resource for moms, to raise critical funds for the Down syndrome community. This Father’s Day, we are offering a meaningful gift for dads and father figures: a video memento that captures the heartfelt things kids rarely say but dad's love to hear.

Orson's automated directors make the process simple and fun. Each child is guided through a personalized interview that is crafted into a beautiful, emotionally engaging video with music and visuals—no editing skills required. The video mementos are available through Orson’s StoryShop for $50 each, with 50% of the sale price benefiting NDSS.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Orson and are thankful to Joy of Mom for leveraging their network to spread the word about this Father's Day initiative," said NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard. "It not only provides dads and father figures with a lasting keepsake, but it also supports our mission to empower individuals with Down syndrome and their families."

"We are big supporters of NDSS and their mission and couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them and Joy of Mom to raise much needed funds and capture the stories and love of families,” said John Ehrhard, CEO of Orson. "This partnership allows us to create meaningful gifts that bring families closer together while making a positive impact on the Down syndrome community."

“We're deeply passionate about the vital mission of NDSS and the powerful way Orson captures the moments parents cherish and want to hold on to forever,” said Vicki Reece, Founder and CEO of Joy of Mom. “This Father’s Day, we’re honored to share with moms an unforgettable gift that not only celebrates fatherhood but also raises funds to support the incredible work NDSS does for individuals with Down syndrome and their loved ones.”



To create an unforgettable Father's Day gift and support NDSS, visit https://storyshop.ai/products/fathers-day.

###



About NDSS

Founded in 1979, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) empowers individuals with Down syndrome and their families by driving policy change, providing resources, engaging with local communities, and shifting public perceptions. NDSS engages grassroots advocates at the federal, state, and local levels and creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan on topics including education, employment, health and wellness, and aging. NDSS founded the National Buddy Walk® Program in 1995 and hosts community engagement events throughout the country including the New York City Buddy Walk® and Times Square Video, the NDSS Adult Summit, and the Down Syndrome Advocacy Conference. Visit www.ndss.org to learn more.



About Orson

Founded in 2020, Orson's Story-as-a-Service platform was built on the belief that the shortest distance between two people is a story. Their mission is to help people be part of a bigger story and to help brands be part of their community’s stories. Through partnerships with organizations like NDSS, Orson is not only creating meaningful products that bring people closer together but also supporting vital causes that make a positive impact on communities. Visit www.heyorson.com to learn more.



About Joy of Mom

Founded in 2011, Joy of Mom is a vibrant and inclusive community of 3 million moms united by what matters most. Through unwavering support, empowerment, and leveraging leading-edge technology and innovations to connect motherhood in the most impactful ways. Visit www.joyofmom.com to learn more.

Michelle Sagan National Down Syndrome Society 202 848 5409 msagan@ndss.org