Rogers inks blockbuster deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery

TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced blockbuster multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery to bring the most watched lifestyle and entertainment content to Canadians on their platform of choice.

“Rogers invests to bring Canadians the most coveted sports and entertainment,” said Colette Watson, President, Rogers Sports & Media. “We’re evolving our business to reflect where consumers are going, bringing the best mix of U.S. and Canadian content to audiences in the way they want to watch it. This investment also advances our position as a strong Canadian broadcaster that can compete with foreign streamers.”

Starting September 2024, the company is launching NBCUniversal’s Bravo channel in Canada and will become the English-language television content rights holder in Canada, featuring the best of unscripted programming, which will include new seasons of Bravo’s hit franchise series.

Starting January 2025, Rogers will be the home of Warner Bros. Discovery’s suite of English-language U.S. lifestyle and factual brands, including HGTV, The Food Network, and much more.

Rogers will work with Canadian distribution partners to make the content widely available, so viewers can continue to watch the programs they have come to know and love. The content will also be available on Citytv+, complementing the award-winning lineup of programming from Citytv, OMNI, FX, and FXX.

“We’re already home to Canada’s #1 sports network, and these partnerships solidify our leadership in entertainment with a diverse media portfolio of TV’s most iconic brands,” added Watson.

The company’s investment in leading entertainment brands and content follows Rogers recent announcement with Comcast to bring the latest award-winning Xfinity products and technology to Canadians across the country. Its entertainment platform integrates live sports, entertainment and news, on-demand, and streaming apps into one, simple viewing experience so customers spend more time watching and less time searching with the award-winning voice remote and integrated interface.

With the new U.S. licensing deals, Rogers will increase its investment in original Canadian content and collaborate with Canadian independent producers. Over the last 10 years, Rogers has invested $6.9 billion in Canadian content, part of its commitment to bring Canadians the best content.

