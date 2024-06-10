Azuria Water Solutions Announces Acquisition of Oxbow Construction

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Continues Expansion

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of Oxbow Construction, a trenchless utility company based in Troutdale, Oregon. Oxbow will now operate as part of Insituform, an Azuria operating company.

June Kalkhoven founded Oxbow Construction in 2005. Today, the company specializes in the repair, coating, lining and rehabilitation of manholes, wet wells and other sewer, storm and water-related structures. Oxbow delivers cured-in-place pipe (CIPP), horizontal directional drilling (HDD), manhole rehabilitation and pipe bursting services for municipal clients in the Pacific Northwest.

Oxbow employees and facilities will remain in place in Oregon.

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com.

