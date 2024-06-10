EBRD starts public consultation on new Infrastructure Sector Strategy

EBRD initiates public consultation on new draft Infrastructure Sector Strategy 2025-29

Public is invited to comment by 26 July 2024

The revised strategy then goes before EBRD’s Board of Directors for approval

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is launching a public consultation on the draft of its upcoming Infrastructure Sector Strategy, which will guide the Bank’s operations in the sector for the period 2025-29.

The strategy covers the EBRD’s activities in two areas – transport and municipal investments – setting out the Bank’s ambitions and priorities in the sector.

During the public consultation phase, the Bank welcomes comments on the draft strategy in accordance with the EBRD’s Access to Information Directive, approved in April 2019.

Comments on the draft Infrastructure Sector Strategy 2025-29 should be submitted in writing by 26 July 2024 to infrastructurestrategy@ebrd.com. After this, the draft strategy then goes before the EBRD’s Board of Directors for approval.

The EBRD’s strategies set out the principles of the Bank’s operations and guide its investments. The Bank expects this new strategy to be available in early 2025.